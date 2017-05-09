Jesus was also controversial: Sanyangore

CONTROVERSIAL Victory World International Ministries founder Paul Sanyangore, who recently left tongues wagging after he “anointed” condoms before distributing them to some female congregants at his church in Harare, told the WeekendPost that he is inspired by Jesus in courting controversy.

When Sanyangore “anointed” condoms, the move was interpreted by his critics as meant to seek attention and relevance in the increasingly competitive and lucrative religion sector but he told this publication that the act was heavily inspired by biblical Jesus whom he described as “the most controversial preacher who ever lived on earth.”

“Miracles are not performed to lure crowds but to demonstrate Jesus’ power. Jesus’ name and works are big hence whoever preaches Him will be automatically big and relevant.

“Remember we are preaching Jesus to the world so how can we not be controversial yet He (Jesus) himself was more controversial than all of us. If you are not labelled a controversial person when you are ministering the gospel then you are not yet started,” he said.

Sanyangore quoted a number of Bible verses to support his argument that Jesus was a controversial preacher.

“Jesu aitotsvagawo mbiri kupfuura zvatiri kuita izvi. (Jesus was also after fame). Fame enables us to have an impact whenever we are reaching out to the world preaching the gospel.









“Preachers are sent to spread the gospel to all corners of the world hence the preacher needs to be popular so as to have an impact. Hatitsvagi mbiri but iyo mbiri ndiyo inotitsvaga.

“In the Bible, Jesus waited for Lazarus to die because he wanted to resurrect him to demonstrate God’s power (John 11 verse 42). Does that not sound controversial? One can interpret the move as meant to seek popularity?” he said.

“John 6 verse 54 reads ‘Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day’ and I guess people of His time labelled Him a Satanist when He said this. Is this not also controversial,” he asked.

Sanyangore said the society, instead of criticising him on his stance on HIV/Aids issues; should rather applaud him for his bravery in dealing with sensitive issues openly from a church perspective.

“The problem with the modern church is that people are afraid to talk about sensitive issues which affect the society at large.

“The majority of people who visit churches are sick hence I believe the church is the best platform to address issues, including HIV and Aids.

“I will keep on praying for condoms as long as God is okay with that. After all, a condom is not from the devil. I am trying to address the spiritual side by praying for condoms not the physical side of it,” he said.

Sanyangore claims to have received ministerial call in 2005 while studying for a diploma in Engineering in Kwekwe.

“I used to be a drunkard and a chain smoker of mbanje. I wanted to be a dancehall artiste but thanks I met God.

“I saw Jesus Christ in Kwekwe and he sent me to minister His word and He will reinforce the message through wonders and miracles — that is where I quit my past life, including my studies,” he said.

However, Sanyangore is still obsessed with dancehall music.

“I love Zimdancehall music with a passion and that is the reason why I always find myself in the company of artistes such as Killer T who is my spiritual son — Mudiwa and Terminator among others,” he said.

Like any other prophets and charismatic preachers in the world, Sanyangore believes in riches. “As a man who preaches in suburbs, including Mbare, I subscribe to the notion that pastors should be richer than all other people in the country considering the type of work we do.

“I hear a lot of people from all corners of the world attacking gospel of prosperity, I believe every gospel is anchored on prosperity for example, if I told you to repent and go to heaven it means I have promised you a better life in heaven and that is prosperity,” he said.

Born in Glen View, Sanyangore first ministered in Mbare in 2011 under the guidance of the Heartfelt International Ministries founder and President Apostle Tavonga Vutabwashe before he left to start his own church Victory World International Ministries at Mbare Netball Complex in 2014.

“When we started the church last year it was tough. We had to hire chairs and we were only 10 people, including eight schoolchildren,” he said.

“Determination is crucial in every project. Initially, we used to preach to empty terraces and it only made sense to a few people by then but now zvakumaker sense,” he said.

Despite having the gift of foretelling the future and making miracles, Sanyangore is not comfortable with the title prophet.

“The title prophet is too heavy for me, honestly. I believe everyone is a prophet — it’s not in a title but functions — and I guess that is the reason why even Jesus was not called prophet,” he said.—Vasco Chaya – Weekend Post