Govt lab under-capitalised

The Government Analyst Laboratory, which is mandated with examining and analysing samples forwarded by police, law court, health institutions and other relevant institutes, requires serious recapitalisation to enable it to provide accurate and timeous results.
Over the years, Zimbabwe has been sending samples to countries such as South Africa due to lack of modern laboratory equipment.
Lack of modern equipment, re-agents and other necessities has seen the laboratory failing to perform to its capacity.
Health and Child Care Minister, Dr David Parirenyatwa who toured the facility this Thursday morning, said out of the US$50 000 allocated to the department in the last national budget, only US$30 000 has been availed to date.
Government Analyst Laboratory Director, Mr Munyaradzi Musiyambiri said the staff is working under difficult circumstances and appealed to the government to recapitalise the institution.
The Government Analyst Laboratory recently tested and condemned a number of brands of bottled water after detecting some faecal matter in some of the brands. -ZBC
