News Ticker

Robert Mugabe’s government threatens to fire striking doctors

16th February 2017 Staff Reporter Health & Fitness 0

Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s government has threatened to fire striking doctors demanding better salaries and working conditions, as the industrial action spread and entered its second day on Thursday.

Information obtained by News24 showed that the government through the ministry of health and child welfare was compiling names of doctors who heeded the call to down tools.

Clinical Director at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Noah Madziva dispatched a memo charging that anyone who withdrew their services would be removed from duty register and pay roll.

“The operations directorate will do a roll call at 09:00 every morning and anyone not available at that time will be deemed as not available for service and subject to the above mentioned arrangements (removal from duty rooster and pay),” said Madziva.

But union leaders shrugged off the dismal threats, urging its members to remain focused and take inspiration from the success of day one.

“We have noted with utter disappointment the new tactics by various Clinical Directors at central hospital, that instead of engaging doctors and trying to find solutions to our current demands, they have reverted to threats and victimisation,” the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said in a statement.

“We inform all our members that a document circulating with threats, is the same document that was used to intimidate people just a few years ago. It is just an ‘Archive’ which represent one of the many tricks used by authorities to test  our strength, unity and courage .

Threatening is a sign of fear. A last ditch attempt at resolving a problem without engaging. We will not waiver,” it added.

Union representatives were late on Thursday afternoon still locked in a meeting with ministry officials in an attempt to break the impasse.

Related Posts
A photo of Tanzanian President John Magufuli visiting his wife Janeth after she was admitted to the local Muhimbili Hospital in Dar es SalaamTanzania State House
Photos of Tanzania’s President Magufuli visiting wife in public hospital go viral
Photographs of Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli visiting his wife in a state hospital have been trending on social media. The images released by Tanzania's State House shows Magufuli standing beside ...
READ MORE
Bill Gates Warns World ‘Vulnerable’ to Deadly Epidemic in Next Decade
Bill Gates Warns World ‘Vulnerable’ to Deadly Epidemic in Next Decade
LONDON — Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates warned on Friday that the world was vulnerable to a deadly epidemic of an illness like flu, with the recent Ebola and Zika outbreaks underlining ...
READ MORE
HIV Positive prostitutes opens up
HIV Positive prostitutes opens up
The narrative of a sex worker’s cycle can be told through the eyes of *Nomalanga (38), although age and disease have caught up, it’s still game on for her. She can’t ...
READ MORE
Ebola vaccine trial halted temporarily after joint pains: Geneva hospital
Ebola vaccine trial halted temporarily after joint pains: Geneva hospital
GENEVA - A clinical trial of an Ebola vaccine developed by Merck and NewLink has been halted temporarily as a precautionary measure after four patients complained of joint pains, the ...
READ MORE
Chiredzi Doctor kidnaps Police officer
Chiredzi Doctor kidnaps Police officer
Chiredzi – Dr Tungamirai Vengai Rukatya (31), a prominent Chiredzi medical doctor has appeared at the local courts on allegations of kidnapping a Police officer. Rukatya was charged with kidnapping when ...
READ MORE
SA still battling to reduce rates of HIV transmission
SA still battling to reduce rates of HIV transmission
SOUTH Africa is still battling to reduce rates of HIV transmission‚ particularly among young women‚ says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Opening the plenary session of the South African Aids Council in ...
READ MORE
Disputes emerge over African Ebola drug trials
Disputes emerge over African Ebola drug trials
THE Ebola crisis is winding down in West Africa, but the effort to develop drugs to treat the virus hasn’t lost its urgency, dividing scientists over whether it is ethical ...
READ MORE
Annual HIV testing for teenagers in Africa
Annual HIV testing for teenagers in Africa
A group of former African heads of states will be pushing for the continent’s governments to have all their teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19 to be tested ...
READ MORE
Cimas introduces air ambulance service
Cimas introduces air ambulance service
Cimas Medical Aid Society has introduced an emergency air ambulance to airlift patients locally and regionally to any appropriate medical facility. Cimas Emergency Air Rescue Service utilises a dedicated twin engine ...
READ MORE
Tutu back in hospital
Tutu back in hospital
Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has returned for hospital treatment, a week after he left a Cape Town hospital following an intensive antibiotics course for an infection, his ...
READ MORE
Photos of Tanzania’s President Magufuli visiting wife in
Bill Gates Warns World ‘Vulnerable’ to Deadly Epidemic
HIV Positive prostitutes opens up
Ebola vaccine trial halted temporarily after joint pains:
Chiredzi Doctor kidnaps Police officer
SA still battling to reduce rates of HIV
Disputes emerge over African Ebola drug trials
Annual HIV testing for teenagers in Africa
Cimas introduces air ambulance service
Tutu back in hospital

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News