More than half the Zimbabweans went without health care in 2014-2015

2nd January 2017

More than half the people in Zimbabwe went without healthcare at least once in the year 2014-2015, according to the latest report from Afrobarometer.

But Zimbabwe was better off than 16 other countries in the 36-country survey, which showed that 56 percent of Zimbabweans had gone without health care at least once a year.

The worst African country was Liberia which a staggering 78 percent while the best was Mauritius with only 3 percent saying they had not received health care.

