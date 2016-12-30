News Ticker

Cash-strapped Zimbabwe regime to double number of doctors

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter Health & Fitness 0

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government will hire more doctors, the deputy Health minister has said, a drive that would double the number of doctors after a hiring freeze.

Deputy Health minister Aldrin Musiiwa said the country plans to hire more health personnel, including locally-trained unemployed doctors, so as to improve the doctor-patient ratio.

Zimbabwe currently employs about 500 doctors in the public service.

The landlocked mineral-rich nation of 13 million has a doctor-patient ratio of one per 250 000 inhabitants and plans to bring it up.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended standard is one doctor per 600 inhabitants.

“Our response at the moment, we actually are training enough doctors for the country,” Musiiwa told the National Assembly last week.

“We are currently lobbying for Treasury to allow us more posts so that we can employ more doctors; otherwise we are training enough doctors.  If we have enough posts, then we should be able to increase the current ratio.”

Health professionals are migrating in search of greener pastures outside the country’s borders. This has negatively affected the quality of health care offered in most of the country’s health institutions.

“Actually, in terms of training, we are currently graduating about 360 doctors every year and the problem then comes with retention.

“Once we have graduated these doctors and deployed them in the system, we are losing a lot of doctors both to the region and internationally,” Musiiwa said.

“Although the replacement rate is okay, we are not retaining enough doctors in the country.  So, until we have enough money in treasury to create more posts, it is going to take some time until we reach the required ratio.”

He was responding to a question from MDC Southerton legislator Gift Chimanikire who had asked what government was doing to improve the conditions of service for junior doctors.

Poor working conditions, insufficient remuneration, delayed promotions, lack of recognition, and inability to afford the basic necessities of life are all cited as reasons for dissatisfaction.

Musiiwa said until the economic situation in Zimbabwe improved; it would be difficult to change the situation.

“It is an issue of great concern when we lose trained and qualified staff.  However, it is a situation pertaining across the board in the country. At the moment, our salaries compared to those that pertain in the region and abroad are much lower.  Until our economic situation improves, it is going to be very difficult.

“…what we have done as a ministry is, in respect of junior doctors, we have provided accommodation within the institutions which they work on at lower rates. We have also allowed them vehicle loans as a way of retaining them.  As to the salaries that we can give them, that is an issue of treasury,” Musiiwa said. – Daily News

Related Posts
Health Minister took $100,000 from troubled PSMAS
Health Minister took $100,000 from troubled PSMAS
HEALTH and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa has insisted that a $100,000 “urgent payment” to his firm by the struggling State health insurer PSMAS was above board. Parirenyatwa is a medical ...
READ MORE
Tutu back in hospital
Tutu back in hospital
Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has returned for hospital treatment, a week after he left a Cape Town hospital following an intensive antibiotics course for an infection, his ...
READ MORE
Doctors David Ghozland and Marc Winter make an incision in the belly button of a 49-year-old woman, Sheryl, who had two fibroids, in preparation for a single-site robotic-assisted hysterectomy at miVIP Surgery Center, in Los Angeles, California April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
More patients may be able to safely shower after surgery
Many patients may be able to shower just two days after their operations without increasing their risk of infections around the incision site, a recent study suggests. Even though showering can ...
READ MORE
Cimas introduces air ambulance service
Cimas introduces air ambulance service
Cimas Medical Aid Society has introduced an emergency air ambulance to airlift patients locally and regionally to any appropriate medical facility. Cimas Emergency Air Rescue Service utilises a dedicated twin engine ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe finally allows gays and lesbians to Aids conference
Robert Mugabe finally allows gays and lesbians to Aids conference
HARARE - Zimbabwe has bowed down to local and international pressure and allowed gays and lesbians to man their stand at the on-going Conference on Aids and STI's in Africa ...
READ MORE
Tutu discharged from hospital after treatment
Tutu discharged from hospital after treatment
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African anti-apartheid activist and veteran cleric, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, has been discharged from hospital where he received an intravenous course of antibiotics over the past ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai Illness Raises Fears of MDC-T Fragmentation; outpouring of sympathy
Tsvangirai Illness Raises Fears of MDC-T Fragmentation; outpouring of sympathy
MUTARE - Zimbabweans from all walks of life in Mutare expressed shock at the news that the country’s main opposition party leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has cancer of the colon. The ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe blasts Zimbabwean doctors, brands them money grabbers
Robert Mugabe blasts Zimbabwean doctors, brands them money grabbers
HARARE - Beleaguareded under-fire Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe has blasted doctors saying they should stop valuing money at the expense of the need to serve people, saying the medical practitioners ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai Speaks in Public 2 Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis
Tsvangirai Speaks in Public 2 Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis
HARARE — Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai appeared in public for the first time Thursday since he underwent surgery in South Africa last month. This happened as armed police besieged his ...
READ MORE
Rolland Mlalazi, who works for Zimbabwe National Pharmaceutical Company
Zimbabwe joins African delegation visiting kidney treatment center in India
Bengaluru, India - For three years, the Sarvagna Health Care Institute, which works on a public-private partnership model, has conducted 4,000 successful free dialysis sessions for the underprivileged. And on ...
READ MORE
Health Minister took $100,000 from troubled PSMAS
Tutu back in hospital
More patients may be able to safely shower
Cimas introduces air ambulance service
Robert Mugabe finally allows gays and lesbians to
Tutu discharged from hospital after treatment
Tsvangirai Illness Raises Fears of MDC-T Fragmentation; outpouring
Robert Mugabe blasts Zimbabwean doctors, brands them money
Tsvangirai Speaks in Public 2 Weeks After Cancer
Zimbabwe joins African delegation visiting kidney treatment center

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News