News Ticker

Typhoid kills one, nine hospitalised

28th December 2016 Staff Reporter Health & Fitness 0

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa

HARARE – A suspected typhoid outbreak is feared to have hit Harare amid reports that one person has died so far, while nine others have been hospitalised. Thirty more people have been treated and discharged.

A 13-year-old girl died on Christmas Day in Mbare, Harare, following the suspected typhoid outbreak.

Harare City Council yesterday said apart from 40 recorded cases of those who presented themselves for treatment of typhoid symptoms, more were receiving treatment as a precautionary measure.

Council deployed heavily in Mbare yesterday to educate residents on the dangers of typhoid. The girl, Ivy Makwara, died at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospitals on Sunday.

She was initially admitted at Harare Central Hospital from where she was transferred to Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospitals where she died on admission. Typhoid is an infection caused by the bacteria Salmonella typhimurium.

The bacterium lives in the intestines and bloodstream of humans. It is spread between individuals by direct contact with the faeces of an infected person.

No animals carry this disease, so transmission is always human to human. If untreated, around 1 in 4 cases of typhoid end in death. If treatment is given, less than 4 in 100 cases are fatal.

Typhoid is diagnosed by detecting the presence of S. typhi via blood, stool, urine, or bone marrow sample. Symptoms normally begin 6 to 30 days after exposure to the bacteria. The two major symptoms of typhoid are fever and rash. Typhoid fever is particularly high, gradually increasing over several days up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The rash, which does not affect every patient, consists of rose-coloured spots, particularly on the neck and abdomen. Other symptoms can include weakness, abdominal pain, constipation, and headaches; rarely, symptoms might include confusion, diarrhoea, and vomiting (but not normally severe).

In serious, untreated cases, the bowel can become perforated. This Typhoid kills one, nine hospitalised can lead to peritonitis (an infection of the tissue that lines the inside of the abdomen), which can be very serious indeed.5

“Harare City Council is attending to suspected typhoid cases in Mbare following the death of a 13-year-old girl,” said council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme yesterday.“She had been unwell for some time. Her siblings were also sick with similar symptoms.”

Mr Chideme said further investigations revealed that about 30 more people had similar symptoms and they were treated.

“On further investigations, about 30 people on 8th and 9th Street in Mbare were then treated for suspected typhoid. At the moment, nine people from the area are admitted in hospital and several others are receiving treatment as a precautionary measure.

“The city health department has deployed heavily in Mbare to mobilise and educate residents against behaviour that may lead to typhoid and other communicable diseases.”

Mr Chideme said council provisionally singled out a borehole in the area as the source of the problem. He encouraged people exhibiting suspected typhoid symptoms to quickly seek medical attention.

He said people should wash hands before and after eating food and after visiting the toilet.

“Residents are urged to consume and buy food from licensed and hygienic places,” he said. “Wash all fruits and to pre-treat with aqua tablets all water for domestic purposes.”

The symptoms of typhoid are fever, headache, general body weakness and abdominal discomfort with or without diarrhoea.

Ivy’s brother, Lincoln Makwara (21) is still admitted at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital with similar symptoms. The two’s brother Mr Bernard Chihota yesterday confirmed Ivy died from typhoid.

“Ivy has since been buried today (yesterday) at Granville Cemetery, while Lincoln is still admitted and receiving treatment at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital,” he said.

Mr Chihota said they were saddened by Ivy’s death which came when she was due to proceed to Form One next month at Mandedza Secondary School in Dema after obtaining four units at Grade 7.

In October, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa issued a cholera and typhoid alert. He cited erratic water supplies in Harare and other cities, saying this posed a serious danger of an outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory has also confirmed three typhoid cases in Mutare and Masvingo. Harare City Council recently introduced a five-day water rationing schedule, forcing residents to turn to the bush, while some are digging shallow wells for water.

According to the Harare’s rationing schedule in October, middle and low-density suburbs were enduring up to five days a week without water. Supplies to Chitungwiza had also been reduced from 27 to 15 litres a day.

According to the council, rationing of water was subject to review this month. Water rationing was necessitated by reduced water levels at Lake Chivero and Harava and Seke dams, but the situation is expected to improve following some rains that have been hitting Harare in recent days.

Related Posts
Tsvangirai Illness Raises Fears of MDC-T Fragmentation; outpouring of sympathy
Tsvangirai Illness Raises Fears of MDC-T Fragmentation; outpouring of sympathy
MUTARE - Zimbabweans from all walks of life in Mutare expressed shock at the news that the country’s main opposition party leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has cancer of the colon. The ...
READ MORE
HIV-positive Magic Johnson locked himself in bathroom to reveal diagnosis to lovers
HIV-positive Magic Johnson locked himself in bathroom to reveal diagnosis to lovers
Dealing with the magnitude of his HIV diagnosis was never going to be an easy task, but Magic Johnson's wife has recalled how the former basketball star went into survival ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Urged to Scrap Maternity Fees to Save Women’s Lives
Zimbabwe Urged to Scrap Maternity Fees to Save Women’s Lives
MASVINGO—Zimbabwean women are calling on the government to scrap maternity fees as hospitals continue to detain mothers who fail to pay maternity fees after giving birth. The 2016 pre-budget consultative meeting, ...
READ MORE
Calls for change in Kenya Aids law
Calls for change in Kenya Aids law
Nairobi - Human rights groups have welcomed moves to change a Kenyan law passed to curb the spread of HIV and Aids, which criminalises pregnant women who pass HIV and ...
READ MORE
THE Chief Executive Officer of Corporate 24 Dr Mike Joka (right) show the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Hon Aldrin Musiiwa (left) and the City Council Acting Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Sibanda the state of the art Modula theatre system they have installed during the officially opening of their Corporate 24 Medical Centre along Josiah Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th avenues on Friday....Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri..
Matabeleland gets first specialised theatre
BULAWAYO - A SPECIALISED operating theatre that enables doctors to carry out all types of surgeries, has been opened in Bulawayo. The Modular Operating Theatre (OT) is the third such facility ...
READ MORE
Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa
Government issues cholera, typhoid alert as the economy implodes
ERRATIC water supply in Harare and other cities poses a serious danger of an outbreak of water-borne diseases, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said yesterday as he ...
READ MORE
The Zika virus: what you need to know
The Zika virus: what you need to know
Washington - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reported this week that a dozen cases of Zika virus have been confirmed in the United States, is expanding its ...
READ MORE
Clinical lead Doctor Al Story points to an x-ray showing a pair of lungs infected with TB (tuberculosis) during an interview with Reuters on board the mobile X-ray unit screening for TB in Ladbroke Grove in London January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tuberculosis now rivals AIDS as leading cause of death: WHO
CHICAGO, US - For the first time, tuberculosis infections rivaled HIV/AIDS as a leading cause of death from infectious diseases, the World Health Organization said in a report released on ...
READ MORE
A photo of Tanzanian President John Magufuli visiting his wife Janeth after she was admitted to the local Muhimbili Hospital in Dar es SalaamTanzania State House
Photos of Tanzania’s President Magufuli visiting wife in public hospital go viral
Photographs of Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli visiting his wife in a state hospital have been trending on social media. The images released by Tanzania's State House shows Magufuli standing beside ...
READ MORE
British Based Zim-Doctor Spared Jail For Sexual Assault
British Based Zim-Doctor Spared Jail For Sexual Assault
LIVERPOOL, UK - A Merseyside doctor who abused his position by groping and kissing two young women was spared jail. Dr Maxman Tembo targeted his victims despite knowing they were vulnerable and ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai Illness Raises Fears of MDC-T Fragmentation; outpouring
HIV-positive Magic Johnson locked himself in bathroom to
Zimbabwe Urged to Scrap Maternity Fees to Save
Calls for change in Kenya Aids law
Matabeleland gets first specialised theatre
Government issues cholera, typhoid alert as the economy
The Zika virus: what you need to know
Tuberculosis now rivals AIDS as leading cause of
Photos of Tanzania’s President Magufuli visiting wife in
British Based Zim-Doctor Spared Jail For Sexual Assault

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News