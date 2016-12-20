News Ticker

Want to live longer? Get a female doctor

New research by Harvard University in the United States released yesterday has just revealed that female doctors tend to provide better medical care than their males and if male doctors were as good as their female colleagues some 32 000 deaths in the US would be avoided.

But of course not everyone can get a female doctor as they constitute only a third of the workforce.

The study also showed that female doctors were better even at looking after the elderly, that is those 65 and above.

Those treated by female doctors has a 4 percent lower risk of dying and 5 percent lower risk of being admitted to hospital again the following month.

Do you think this is the case in Zimbabwe?

