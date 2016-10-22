News Ticker

Drug shortages hit psychiatric prisoners

22nd October 2016 Staff Reporter Health & Fitness 27

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest jail, the Chikurubi Maximum Prison, is holding about 100 mental health patients who have not committed crimes but are kept as inmates as the country struggles to provide drugs and decent shelter for the mentally-challenged groups.

By Bridget Mananavire

There are about 200 inmates at the Chikurubi prison’s psychiatric section, with half of them not having committed crimes.

This was revealed during yesterday’s World Mental Health Day commemorations in Harare where psychiatric inmates laid bare the problems at the facility’s psychiatric section.

In gripping testimonies, the psychiatric inmates said there were shortages of mental drugs which exacerbated conditions of those held at the prison’s psychiatric section.

“These walls have become my world. The Mondays seem like Wednesdays, which I am told are actually Saturdays.  I am told I have been in prison for five years, imprisoned but not sentenced,” said one woman inmate during her presentation.

Speaking after touring the Harare Central Hospital’s psychiatric unit under construction, Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa said the health sector operations across board had been crippled by lack of financial resources.

“We have quite a burden and it’s always underestimated and I think a day like this is so important to highlight that we should now be more pathetic to people who have challenges.

“As society, we should now accept mental challenges are there in this society and we should address them as they need to be addressed,” said Parirenyatwa.

“I am very aware of the acute shortages all round not just the mental drugs; the drug shortage in this country has become very acute. We are trying as much as we can; institutions are tying as much as they can.

“It’s a question of financing, people know exactly what they want, drugs are available on the market but we need the money.

“The money that’s being paid in the hospitals is being spent quickly because of food requirements, other drug requirements and other necessities.

“We do need our fiscus, our government to be able to emphasise the need of putting more money into health and drugs . . . people are going to suffer if we don’t put more money into health,” added Parirenyatwa.

The country requires about $2 million worth of mental illness drugs for a year’s supply according to health officials, with Parirenyatwa revealing that about a third of the country’s population is estimated to be suffering from some kind of mental condition.

Parirenyatwa named stress and drug abuse as major causes of mental health illness.

Zimbabwe’s dying health sector is reeling from poor funding, with major hospitals running out critical drugs such as critical painkillers which are used in surgical operations on women in labour.

Major hospitals, including Harare Central, recently suspended all non-emergency surgeries indefinitely, citing a critical shortage of drugs — and laying bare how much things have fallen apart in the country.

United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) last Friday became the latest major health facility in the country to announce that it was suspending surgical operations due to the shortages of drugs, including the critical painkiller pethidine.

When Harare Central Hospital put on hold all non–emergency procedures after it was hit by a severe shortage of drugs, including painkillers, analysts said the move highlighted the desperation of the situation in Zimbabwe’s public hospitals.

Last month, Health and Child Care ministry permanent secretary, Gerald Gwinji, said apart from battling to secure money, it would take between four to six months to have all the hospitals stocked with the critical drugs. – Daily News

Related Posts
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals clinical director Mr Noah Madziva (right) and Hunan Provincial Maternity and Child Health Care representative Ms Gong Ying Ping sign a Memorandum of Understanding at a hand over ceremony of cevical cancer equipment from China in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
China donates cervical cancer equipment
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals clinical director Mr Noah Madziva (right) and Hunan Provincial Maternity and Child Health Care representative Ms Gong Ying Ping sign a Memorandum of Understanding at a ...
READ MORE
Calls for change in Kenya Aids law
Calls for change in Kenya Aids law
Nairobi - Human rights groups have welcomed moves to change a Kenyan law passed to curb the spread of HIV and Aids, which criminalises pregnant women who pass HIV and ...
READ MORE
HIV youth no longer living with fear and shame
HIV youth no longer living with fear and shame
Muluba Habanyama no longer lives in shame and fear. Revealing her painful secret to the world that she is HIV positive removed an immense burden that had isolated and tortured her, ...
READ MORE
Receiving ARVs on testing HIV positive increases uptake of treatment
Receiving ARVs on testing HIV positive increases uptake of treatment
HIV-positive patients who were given antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) on the day they tested positive were much more likely to start treatment than those who had to return to the clinics ...
READ MORE
Breakthrough in TB testing
Breakthrough in TB testing
Tuberculosis is a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the WHO, 1.5 million people died from TB in 2014. People are tested too late and the turnaround for most ...
READ MORE
Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa
Govt probes ZHDA suspensions
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has set up a committee to investigate circumstances leading to the suspension of four national executive members of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association ...
READ MORE
Paternity test negative as man maintains child for 16 yrs
Paternity test negative as man maintains child for 16 yrs
MASVINGO - A man from Chivi breathed a sigh of relief when paternity tests proved that a child he has been paying maintenance for since 2000 was actually not his. The ...
READ MORE
South African man gets world’s first successful penis transplant after botched circumcision
South African man gets world’s first successful penis transplant after botched circumcision
A 21-year-old man in South Africa has received the world’s first successful penis transplant and accepts the organ as his own, doctors said on Friday.   The operation took a team of ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe faces ‘a national health crisis’ as lack of drugs worsens spread of cholera and typhoid
Zimbabwe faces ‘a national health crisis’ as lack of drugs worsens spread of cholera and typhoid
An acute and growing shortage of medicines in Zimbabwe is aggravating the spread of deadly infections typhoid and cholera across the country, as the ailing economy worsens the nation's failing ...
READ MORE
Zim health insurer PSMAS gets $40mln from govt, clears tax arrears
Zim health insurer PSMAS gets $40mln from govt, clears tax arrears
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s largest health insurer by subscription, Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS), has cleared its tax arrears after government paid $40 million in outstanding contributions last month which also ...
READ MORE
China donates cervical cancer equipment
Calls for change in Kenya Aids law
HIV youth no longer living with fear and
Receiving ARVs on testing HIV positive increases uptake
Breakthrough in TB testing
Govt probes ZHDA suspensions
Paternity test negative as man maintains child for
South African man gets world’s first successful penis
Zimbabwe faces ‘a national health crisis’ as lack
Zim health insurer PSMAS gets $40mln from govt,

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News