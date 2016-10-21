News Ticker

Government issues cholera, typhoid alert as the economy implodes

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa

ERRATIC water supply in Harare and other cities poses a serious danger of an outbreak of water-borne diseases, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said yesterday as he issued a Cholera and Typhoid alert.

Harare has confirmed 60 cases of typhoid so far. The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory has also confirmed three other typhoid cases in Mutare and Masvingo.

Harare City Council recently introduced a five-day water rationing schedule forcing residents to turn to the bush. Some are digging shallow wells as taps are dry.

“This is an emergency because once you do not have enough water it impacts on sanitation and once you have poor sanitation you are already inviting water borne diseases,” said Dr Parirenyatwa. He warned of a potential outbreak of diseases like Cholera and Typhoid.

“The impact might not be serious now but when it rains and there are flash floods, all this dirt will be washed away into shallow and unprotected water sources. This is when you see an increase in water borne diseases such as typhoid, cholera and diarrhoea,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said his Ministry engaged experts from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate to try and find workable solutions. Dr Parirenyatwa said they were told that drilling boreholes was not a solution.

“I understand from the Ministry of Water that if we continue to sink more boreholes, the water table is also depleted even more. We just hope that there would be rains soon and when we finally receive the rains, please do not drink water from shallow wells and treat water from unprotected sources at the point of use,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said Government was on high alert and health teams have been activated. “We are very alert. We want our people to know that now is the time to be very careful of the water they drink otherwise we will have a severe outbreak of typhoid, cholera or diarrhoea.

“Our people must be very alert. If the water is suspicious let us boil it at the point of use,” said Dr Parirenyatwa. According to Harare’s rationing schedule, middle and low-density suburbs are enduring up to five days a week without water. Supplies to Chitungwiza have also been reduced from 27 to 15 mega litres a day.

This has worsened the already bad situation in the dormitory town.

Chronicle

