Government probes hospital ill-treatment

5th February 2015

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has set up a six member taskforce to investigate rampant ill treatment of patients at local hospitals.

Parirenyatwa

This follows reports of poor service delivery and poor customer care in the health sector.

The death of two people at West End hospital after Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare refused to admit them has led government to intervene.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa announced the taskforce to get to the bottom of the matter.

The taskforce is chaired by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals board chairperson, Dr Godfrey Sikipa.

On Wednesday senior management and board representatives from public and private hospitals in Harare and Chitungwiza were summoned by Minister Parirenyatwa to explain the impasse that has arisen between public and private hospitals.

Swaziland’s Minister of Health, Mrs Sibongile Ndlela-Simelane, who had just arrived in the country on Wednesday afternoon, also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Swazi minister toured Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (NatPharm) warehouse in Harare.

“I am impressed with what I have seen so far. I have realised that our countries are not yet meeting the budgetary requirements of 15% towards health. We share that problem with Zimbabwe I have noticed. One thing that I have liked is the appointment of CEOs to run hospitals as it improves efficiency, so I am going to implement the same concept back home,” she said.

At NatPharm, Ms Simelane was shown around the government warehouse by the CEO, Mrs Florence Sifeku and members of her management team, who explained how the distribution and management of drugs is collaborated.

At Parirenyatwa hospital, the institution’s CEO, Mr Thomas Zigora took Ms Simelane on  tour of various wards including the private wards in the D floor as well as the old and new theatres that are still under refurbishment.

Zimbabwe is currently chairing the SADC Ministers of Health Council, whose role includes facilitating cross border collaborations among countries in the region, as well as identifying areas where countries can exchange information aimed at improving health delivery in the region.

