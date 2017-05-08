AIDS researcher call for Africa’s contribution

World renowned AIDS researcher, Professor Salim Abdool Karim says Africa must invest more money in medical research, if she wants to make a difference in the lives of her citizens.

Karim received the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah Award at the African Union General Assembly, in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

The award acknowledges Karim’s contribution, through science to the socio-economic development of Africa.

Salim Abdool Aarim says: “Back in the day of student activism we used to read the works of Kwame Nkrumah. He was one of those who promoted this idea of Africa standing for itself. If Africa stood together it would be a much stronger global player. So to receive an award with his name – this is the man I looked up to and read his works with such enthusiasm.”

African solutions for Africa’s problems- something that Professor Salim Abdool Karim believes would go a long way in making an impact on medical research on the continent.

Karim heads up the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. His research has impacted international policies for HIV prevention and treatment. But he says he wants to see more commitment from African leaders in order to see the long term value of medical research.

Karim and his group of scientists at Caprisa are passionate about the double burden of HIV and TB, and that both diseases must be treated together as a key to their elimination.