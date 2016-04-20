News Ticker

New Mugabe grandchild fuels debate on healthcare

20th April 2016 Staff Reporter Health & Fitness 1

Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, 92, the world’s oldest president, became a grandfather on Saturday when his daughter Bona Mugabe-Chikore gave birth to a boy in Singapore.
Bona

Although there was no official announcement of the birth, minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Prisca Mupfumira disclosed the news to a district meeting of the ruling Zanu-PF on the same day.

But what should be a happy family occasion has instead triggered a political storm in Zimbabwe with opposition parties accusing Mugabe of destroying the country’s health system while seeking medical care in Singapore.

According to the United Nations, 614 out of every 100 000 Zimbabwean women die while giving birth. Medical experts attribute this high maternal mortality rate to poorly funded hospitals.

Last week, the Zimbabwean leader revealed that his daughter wanted to give birth in Singapore because she went to university there and the doctors who knew her well were also in that country.

Significantly, the same day Mugabe disclosed that his daughter had opted to give birth in Singapore the minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa, was lamenting the government’s failure to build a maternity ward for a district hospital in the south-eastern province of Masvingo.

Bona, 26, who was named after Mugabe’s late mother, married a Zimbabwean man who is said to be a pilot, Simba Chikore, on March 1 2014. Mugabe’s only daughter attained a Master of Science degree in Banking at the Management Development Institute of Singapore in 2013 after reading for her undergraduate degree in Accounting and Finance in Hong Kong.




Opposition officials said it is scandalous that Mugabe and his family lack trust in local health facilities.

President Mugabe gets frequent medical attention at the Gleneagles Hospital and Medical Centre in Singapore. Although the taxpayer foots his hospital bills, he has never revealed his illnesses. His wife, Grace, also gets treatment in Singapore and had an appendix surgically removed there in January.

Obert Gutu, spokesperson for the Movement for Democratic Change party led by Morgan Tsvangirai, said it was astonishing that Mugabe and his family preferred to travel abroad for medical services.

Jacob Mafume, spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, said the decision to give birth in Singapore exposed Mugabe as a hypocrite and fake patriot. “This is the one (Mugabe) who claims that Africa is for Africans and Zimbabwe is his, yet his grandchild will by choice not even be a citizen of Zimbabwe by birth. It just shows his hypocrisy,” Mafume said.

As news filtered through that Mugabe is now a grandfather, Zimbabwean social media was awash with sarcastic congratulatory messages imploring the leader, who has been in power since 1980, to finally retire and spend quality time with his grandson.

