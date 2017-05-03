Doctors, Nurses Threaten to Down Tools Over Salary Delays

HARARE—Zimbabwean government doctors and nurses on Monday informed the government of their intention not to report for work if their December salaries are not paid by the end of this month.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association president, Fortune Nyamande, said they have decided to take this action because they won’t have bus fare starting Friday.

Nyamande said they have not been paid December salaries and the bonuses they were promised by President Robert Mugabe.

He said it is not only doctors who are finding the going tough, but also nurses working in government hospitals.

The government announced last week that because of slow revenue inflows it was shifting civil servants’ pay dates from Monday to Tuesday for the education sector while the rest of the civil servants will get their dues on January 5, 2015.









“As you are aware, the minister of finance has been communicating to us through the press, bypassing all the formal negotiating channels where we receive communication from government,” said Nyamande.

He said though they have sent a formal letter to the government informing state officials about the proposed job action.

Studio 7 failed to reach Labour Minister Prisca Mupfumira and Health Minister David Parirenyatwa for a comment on the doctors’ notice as they were not responding to calls made on their mobile phones. – VOA