Harare City health chief Dr Chonzi arrested

HARARE – Harare City Health Director Dr Prosper Chonzi, the city’s medical aid society chairman Shasekant Jogi and Councillor for Ward 3 Panganai Charumbira have appeared in court on allegations of swindling the Harare Municipality Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) of US$200 000.

The trio who are facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers appeared in court on Saturday and were granted US$500 bail each by Harare magistrate Elijah Makomo.









It is alleged that for the past 11 months from January to early December 2015, the three in connivance with other board members were awarding themselves sitting allowances ranging from US$5 000 to US$20 000 every time they held board meetings.

Due to the alleged looting, HMMAS has been failing to pay its service providers.