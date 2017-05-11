News Ticker

Harare City health chief Dr Chonzi arrested

14th December 2015 Staff Reporter Health & Fitness 29

Harare City Council Health Services director Dr Prosper Chonzi

HARARE – Harare City Health Director Dr Prosper Chonzi, the city’s medical aid society chairman Shasekant Jogi and Councillor for Ward 3 Panganai Charumbira have appeared in court on allegations of swindling the Harare Municipality Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) of US$200 000.

Dr Prosper Chonzi

The trio who are facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers appeared in court on Saturday and were granted US$500 bail each by Harare magistrate Elijah Makomo.




It is alleged that for the past 11 months from January to early December 2015, the three in connivance with other board members were awarding themselves sitting allowances ranging from US$5 000 to US$20 000 every time they held board meetings.

Due to the alleged looting, HMMAS has been failing to pay its service providers.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

29 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Doddering old git Robert Mugabe unfit for 2018 polls – 263AfricaNews
  2. Google
  3. Google
  4. adult sex novelty
  5. thrusting vibrator review
  6. female sex toys
  7. sex toys for women
  8. buy dildos online
  9. Cheap Phentermine
  10. porn
  11. phenterminedispensary.com
  12. Arduino sensors
  13. air cooling water chiller system supplier
  14. 福井脱毛
  15. 福井脱毛
  16. China Import Agent
  17. atlanta
  18. legitimate work from home jobs with no startup fees
  19. Cheap Kansas City Chiefs Jerseys
  20. سرور مجاری فرانسه
  21. buy kona
  22. New Business Formation
  23. kona 100%
  24. nSpire Network Signup
  25. std safe sex
  26. Women Sex Toys
  27. Footwear for police officers
  28. 100% kona coffee
  29. dildo review

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News