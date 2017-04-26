‘PSMAS back on track’

Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) yesterday said it had come out of the woods and was now geared to provide first-class service to its membership and service providers.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The country’s biggest medical aid society had in the past few months hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons, among them executives’ excessive salaries, financial mismanagement and failing to pay for services rendered, especially during the era of former chief executive officer Cuthbert Dube.

The society’s new managing director Henry Mandishona was recently suspended for gross misuse of resources.

In a statement, PSMAS spokesperson Arthur Choga said: “After a period of non-payment, the society last week made a payment run for all its service providers, marking a major turning point. We have taken this as a first step and we intend to take many more in the right direction.

“We have also released funds to re-stock the pharmacies. Our members are very important to us and making sure that they receive the best service available remains our goal.”