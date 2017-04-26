News Ticker

‘PSMAS back on track’

16th September 2015 Staff Reporter Health & Fitness 20

Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) yesterday said it had come out of the woods and was now geared to provide first-class service to its membership and service providers.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The country’s biggest medical aid society had in the past few months hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons, among them executives’ excessive salaries, financial mismanagement and failing to pay for services rendered, especially during the era of former chief executive officer Cuthbert Dube.

PSMAS

The society’s new managing director Henry Mandishona was recently suspended for gross misuse of resources.

In a statement, PSMAS spokesperson Arthur Choga said: “After a period of non-payment, the society last week made a payment run for all its service providers, marking a major turning point. We have taken this as a first step and we intend to take many more in the right direction.

“We have also released funds to re-stock the pharmacies. Our members are very important to us and making sure that they receive the best service available remains our goal.”

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

20 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. g spot vibrator
  3. adult toys
  4. buying a dildo
  5. Buy Phentermine Without Prescription
  6. adam and eve sex toys shop
  7. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  8. free download for windows 10
  9. full version pc games download
  10. 福井脱毛
  11. 福井脱毛
  12. 福井脱毛
  13. email processing system
  14. خرید سرور مجازی
  15. 評價女王dvd
  16. 100% kona
  17. coins
  18. buy kona
  19. 6FT 8FT LED Tubes Lamps Sanlibang
  20. sex talk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News