Chinese funded Zanu (PF) bid to block rivals from sourcing foreign funding

HARARE – Ruling party Zanu PF is accused of double standards for government proposals meant to revise the funding of political parties from the fiscus on the back of its accusations that three Western governments were bankrolling the MDC-T for its preparations for the 2018 harmonised elections.

In contrast to this; Zanu PF has just received pledges of financial support from China, Russia and Belarus.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has pledged to help out Zanu PF with resource mobilisation as well as cadre training in a move largely seen as designed to rescue the ruling party — which has been weakened by years of increasingly vicious succession fights and economic turmoil — win the 2018 general elections. China has always supported Zanu PF since the liberation struggle days in the 1960s and 1970s mainly for its own interest.

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa disclosed the new form cooperation between the two parties in an interview with China Central Television-Africa (CCTV) last week.

The CPC has a close relationship with Zanu PF dating back to the liberation struggle when the Asian country assisted liberation fighters with training and military equipment. It helped Zanu PF controversially win the 2013 elections.

Robert Mugabe’s spokesman George Charamba yesterday said Government might completely stopp some political parties from accessing funding from the fiscus or tightening the requirements.

In terms of Section 6 of the Political Parties Finance Act, political parties are not allowed to accept foreign funding.

The State media this week suggested that; in direct contravention of this law, MDC-T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora announced that a delegation of senior MDC-T officials would on Friday visit three Western countries to receive funding and to brief the host governments on political developments here.

The visit will cover England, Australia and Norway.

Charamba said the move by MDC-T naturally called for a funding review of political parties by the Government, among other issues.

“There are three things we are worried about with the move taken by MDC-T,” he said.

“Firstly, we are worried by the issue of external funding because the whole essence of funding political parties from the fiscus is to develop politics loyal to the nation.

“When we have foreigners funding local political parties, we have the reason to revise legal parameters that govern the funding.”

Mr Charamba said the stance taken by MDC-T might also scuttle re-engagement efforts underway between Zimbabwe and the European Union. Said Mr Charamba:

“We also have political-cum-diplomatic processes underway. When you have overtly hostile stance hinted by MDC-T, we have to reassess our own re-engagement efforts with the EU. Surely the EU cannot run with hares at the same time hunting with the hounds.

“Thirdly, are we surprised by the move by MDC-T? Not at all. The essence of MDC-T politics has always been external. MDC-T has proved to be a true proverbial chip off a corrupt block.”

Prominent Harare lawyer loyal to the ruling party ZANU PF Mr Terrance Hussein said: “That is in violation of the Political Parties Finance Act and there are some penalties that come along with that.

“In terms of Section 6 of the Act no political party or a member of the political party shall accept any foreign donation directly or indirectly.

“Any person or party which contravenes Section 6 shall be guilty of a fine equivalent to level 12 or equivalent to the market value of the donation. So if it happens that you receive a foreign donation of $20 million the fine you will pay is also $20 million.”

Another lawyer Mr Jonathan Samkange, said the law should take its course on such issues.

“When a political party violates the law it is the responsibility of the police to do their work,” he said.

“Even if you do not see the money they can be charged for attempting.”

The two party loyalists failed to refer to pledges made to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his visit to China early this month.

Mnangagwa said the latest cooperation between Zimbabwe and China would further strengthen political and economic ties between the two countries.

“The specific purpose of the visit is as a result of an invitation by my counterpart, the vice-president of both the state as well as the Communist Party of China to promote, deepen and strengthen our party to party relationship. That is the relationship between Zanu PF and Communist Party of China,” said Mnangagwa.

“But most importantly we have upgraded cooperation between the two political parties so that as Zanu PF we benefit in various areas of cadre training as well as support in developing and resourcing our activities in the party.”

Mnangagwa said Zanu PF and the CPC had agreed on exchange programmes both in the women’s and youth leagues.

“The Communist Party of China will support us in building schools where we will train our staff in running the party and some of the workshops will be held here in the People’s Republic of China.”

Mr Mwonzora said the four day visit was made possible by the host countries that invited them although the party’s spokesperson tried to do a damage control by claiming that they were invited by their external province of England and Ireland.

“The four-day visit has been made possible by the host countries, which have invited us,” Mr Mwonzora said.

“We are also going to take that chance to meet with our party structures in these countries and intensify our 2018 political campaigns, which have already started in earnest.”

Asked about the “No Reforms No Elections” mantra, Mr Mwonzora said they had changed their political strategy.

“The game will never be the same in 2018 as we have changed our approach to the election,” he was quoted as saying.

“I cannot tell you our new strategy at this moment because it is still premature to reveal it, but I want to assure you that the game has changed for the better.”

The MDC-T poll U-turn follows the censure the party received from US Congressman Gregory Simpkins, who was in Zimbabwe recently who slammed the party’s boycott stance.

“We have heard that political parties here argue that it is tough to compete in elections. But we are saying they have to find a way of being effective rather than just saying it is too tough to compete.

“How can you criticise a process that you are not part of, one cannot criticise a process that they have not even taken time to test. When you test the process, you can say we tried to register our candidates or observers were turned away; you can point to examples. If you are not a part of it at all then it is as good as there is no opposition,” Mr Simpkins said.

Ahead of the 2013 elections, Zanu PF provincial chairperson went to China where among other things they were taught mass mobilisation tactics. In addition, China helped Zanu PF with campaign material, including T-shirts and other paraphernalia.

Zanu PF officials also received extensive training from CPC on how to control the social media and censor methods of communication to maintain its hold on information and power. Shortly after the elections, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, then party chairman, commended a visiting delegation from the CPC for assisting Zanu PF in its electoral preparations which saw the party win a two thirds majority in parliament, amid rigging and systematic voter disenfranchisement allegations.

Recently a United States Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organisations, during a hearing on Zimbabwe, expressed concern about allegations China was building a military base in eastern Zimbabwe.

Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi has denied the allegations.