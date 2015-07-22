Priscilla brings underwears to parliament

HARARE – A bible and a pair of ladies underwear conjured different reactions in parliament this Wednesday as emotions ran high with one member being escorted out of the house.

The house never short of hilarious and emotional moments provided one typical comedy show this Wednesday.

Kuwadzana legislator, Nelson Chamisa had a moment as he raised the Bible which he urged others to abide by.

As the debate continued, it was Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga literally stole the show for all the not so good reasons.

Bringing a pair of second hand ladies’ underwear which she urged government to ban for health reasons, the MDC legislator’s actions saw Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa expressing reservations that her point could have been made without such exhibit being brought in.

Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena was then drawn into the drama as Misihairabwi-Mushonga crossed the floor to the Zanu PF bench where she dared him for a confrontation outside the house.

Alleging sexual harassment threats, the drama queen’s antics were brought to an end by the sergeant at arms who escorted her out of her house deemed too noble for those who threaten others’ peace.