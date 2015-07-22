Priscilla brings underwears to parliament

HARARE – A bible and a pair of ladies underwear conjured different reactions in parliament this Wednesday as emotions ran high with one member being escorted out of the house.
The house never short of hilarious and emotional moments provided one typical comedy show this Wednesday.
Kuwadzana legislator, Nelson Chamisa had a moment as he raised the Bible which he urged others to abide by.
As the debate continued, it was Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga literally stole the show for all the not so good reasons.
Bringing a pair of second hand ladies’ underwear which she urged government to ban for health reasons, the MDC legislator’s actions saw Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa expressing reservations that her point could have been made without such exhibit being brought in.
Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena was then drawn into the drama as Misihairabwi-Mushonga crossed the floor to the Zanu PF bench where she dared him for a confrontation outside the house.
Alleging sexual harassment threats, the drama queen’s antics were brought to an end by the sergeant at arms who escorted her out of her house deemed too noble for those who threaten others’ peace.
GOVERNMENT has suspended Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni for allegedly unprocedurally appointing former banker James Mushore as the city’s town clerk.
Manyenyeni confirmed the development this afternoon, saying he had been suspended ...
ZIMBABWE People First leader Joice Mujuru, MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe and the party’s secretary general Douglas Mwonzora as well as MDC proportional representation MP for Matabeleland South Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga reportedly ...
HARARE,-- Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday warned western embassies against interfering in the political affairs of Zimbabwe.
He said the some embassies were working with some members in his ruling ...
FORMER MDC-T secretary general Tendai Biti has scoffed at calls from erstwhile comrade Nelson Chamisa to “return to the big-tent” led by veteran leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
The former finance minister said ...
President Robert Mugabe's advanced age and the growing protests against his rule are one reason why Zimbabwe is attracting the renewed attention of international policy makers.
Gunter Nooke, German Chancellor Angela ...
THE editor of the state-owned Sunday Mail and two of his reporters have been arrested on charges on publishing falsehoods.
Zimpapers, the Sunday Mail’s holding company, confirmed the arrest of Mail ...
CONTROVERSIAL businessman, Wicknell Chivayo yesterday apologised to Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and offered to donate education material worth $50 000 to a Tsholotsho school of his choice, a development ...
Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]
American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]
Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]
Pingback: Lean times for Zimbabwe as cash crisis bites – 263AfricaNews()
Pingback: Robert Mugabe facing political and economic meltdown - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: Zanu PF succession: ‘Mnangagwa pulling ahead’ - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()