News Ticker

Mujuru lays gauntlet, apologises 35 years of failure

2nd June 2015 Staff Reporter Breaking News, Gallery, Headline, Main News 45

FORMER vice president Joice Mujuru has laid down the gauntlet, declaring Zimbabwe a failed state.

mujuru

She issued out a manifesto that effectively trashes President Robert Mugabe’s record and spells out her own vision for a new Zimbabwe.

In a statement Monday, the country’s former number two apologised to Zimbabweans for her role in the nation’s failure.

“We collectively failed in our basic mandate to the nation. For my role in the failure I am truly sorry and I apologise to my fellow Zimbabweans,” said Mujuru.

After fighting in the war which brought independence in 1980, Mujuru joined then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe’s government as the youngest cabinet minister at just 25 years of age.

The appointment was clearly a sign the Zanu PF leader respected her role in the war and, perhaps more significantly, considered her a bright leadership prospect going forward, a promise she perhaps fulfilled by rising to become vice president and potential successor.

But she was forced out of the party and government in disgrace, accused of incompetence, corruption and, more seriously, plotting to illegally topple and even assassinate Mugabe.

Mujuru has denied the allegations and on Monday she reiterated her refusal to openly challenge Mugabe over the charges.

“The platform to challenge those older than me (and who indeed were like a father to me) is not in public,” she wrote.

“I have been encouraged to defend myself in response to these baseless, cruel (allegations, but) I cannot and will not do this. Ndiri mwana wevhu; I’m loyal to my culture.”

Mujuru has been linked to a rival political party bringing together disgruntled and expelled ruling party officials under the Zanu People First banner.

In her statement Monday she gave the clearest indication yet that work is underway to establish the political formation by spelling out her vision for the country.

Declaring that she had resolved to “serve my nation”, the former vice president invited Zimbabweans to imagine a country “where the rule of law was a given and property rights were fully respected.”

She referred to a country where leaders “embraced its greatest asset, people first”.

“Imagine a nation with tolerance of divergent views, freedom of association and freedom of expression, freedom of political association without fear of reprisals,” said the former vice president.

“Imagine a nation where children and families where no longer dispersed across the globe for economic or political reasons but came back to restored the bread basket and jewel of Africa status.

“Imagine a Zimbabwe for all to build and enjoy equitably.”

IMAGINE – Part of Mujuru’s statement:

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

45 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Zimbabwe regime drops week-old plan for job and bonus cuts - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Robert Mugabe told by doctors his time is up; he will not be Zanu PF candidate in 2018 - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  3. Google
  4. Google
  5. sex toy review
  6. sketch comedy
  7. adam and eve sex toys
  8. adam \u0026 eve
  9. szybkie chwilowki
  10. Download 4A0-C01 Certification Dumps
  11. e healthy strides
  12. mobile forex app
  13. Advertise Online
  14. amazon Customer Reviews
  15. microfon spion
  16. persian backgammon
  17. adam and eve
  18. Cheryl Barnes
  19. buy dildo
  20. bedroom fengshui
  21. Freshest food
  22. Cheap Women Oakland Athletics Jerseys
  23. Arduino electronics
  24. turning tool set
  25. apps for pc download
  26. China Import Agent
  27. piano classes
  28. legitimate work from home job 2017
  29. Cheap Buffalo Bills Jerseys
  30. orange
  31. City Permits
  32. best kona
  33. margaritaville daytona
  34. Cellular repair
  35. european dates
  36. Adam and Eve Toys
  37. best kona
  38. Hollow Strap On Dildo
  39. Army regulation issue boots
  40. g spot vibe
  41. Enterprise Web Hosting
  42. belt for man
  43. drug treatment and alcoholism
  44. how to earn money from home
  45. best kona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News