News Ticker

Robert Mugabe regime can’t account for missing $3,5 billion earmarked for salaries

21st May 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 28

HARARE – The supervisor of government accounts and financial controls, the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG), has made a shocking revelation that President Robert Mugabe’s administration cannot account for $3,5 billion which was earmarked for civil servants’ salaries.

cabinet

According to Daily News, a report for the period to December 2012 revealed that transfers to the Paymaster General’s account amounting to billions of US dollars could not be accounted for.

“Financial records for Treasury order transfers from the main exchequer account to the Paymaster General Account totaling $3 499 320 653 were not availed for audit examination,” CAG Mildred Chiri said in her presentation of the report to the parliamentary portfolio committee on Public Accounts.

Former Finance minister in the inclusive government, Tendai Biti, told the Daily News that this was both unacceptable and “blatantly unconstitutional”.

“It simply shows how the State used the money to rig elections… As we have always said, ghost workers were used to rig the election. From about 70 000 people, we have claims of 250 000 people materialising in the armed forces for a special vote,” Biti said.

Another anonymous former Finance minister said huge chunks of money were often channelled into “ghost avenues” while other funds were diverted to areas not open to scrutiny.

The missing $3,5 billion is about 80% of the country’s current $4 billion national budget.

Related Posts
Part-time wife. . .becomes another man’s weekend special
Part-time wife. . .becomes another man’s weekend special
THEIR 30 YEARS of marriage have, unfortunately, included years of shame and anger. The man claims he has been stabbed twice — by his wife and her boyfriend! And every Friday ...
READ MORE
‘Cameron Resigns, Mugabe Still Stands’: Zims React To Brexit Victory
‘Cameron Resigns, Mugabe Still Stands’: Zims React To Brexit Victory
Harare - Zimbabweans have been reacting on Twitter to British Prime Minister David Cameron's resignation following the #Brexit victory - and some of them are asking why President Robert Mugabe ...
READ MORE
Former Army chiefs loyal to Mujuru gets the boot
Former Army chiefs loyal to Mujuru gets the boot
ZANU PF has fired ex-military chiefs who helped mastermind its disputed victories in the 2008 and 2013 harmonised elections as the ruling party steps up measures to weed out alleged ...
READ MORE
Chubby pro-Mugabe columnist savages Kofi Annan
Chubby pro-Mugabe columnist savages Kofi Annan
Harare - Kofi Annan and his co-Elders are "Western puppets" and "busybodies", a pro-Robert Mugabe columnist charged Wednesday after the internationally-respected statesmen asked SADC to support a smooth transition in ...
READ MORE
‘Zanu PF infighting has destroyed Zimbabwe’
‘Zanu PF infighting has destroyed Zimbabwe’
HARARE - Former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa says Zimbabwe is destined to remain a nation of street vendors unless post-congress Zanu PF leaders concentrate on fixing the country’s comatose ...
READ MORE
Mutasa supports MDC poll boycott
Mutasa supports MDC poll boycott
HARARE - Former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa has backed opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s decision to boycott the country’s forthcoming by-elections in 14 constituencies, saying participating in such a flawed ...
READ MORE
Mliswa Trashes ZANU-PF Return Talk
Mliswa Trashes ZANU-PF Return Talk
MERCURIAL former ZANU-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman, Temba Mliswa, has dismissed media reports that he was itching to rejoin the ruling party as lies. Some sections of the local Press suggested ...
READ MORE
Mugabe orders by-election in Joyce Mujuru’s constituency
Mugabe orders by-election in Joyce Mujuru’s constituency
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe has ordered that new elections be held for Mt Darwin West and Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituencies after they fell vacant. The Mt Darwin West constituency fell vacant after ...
READ MORE
Epworth woman married to two men: one makes babies, the other provides for family’
Epworth woman married to two men: one makes babies, the other provides for family’
AN Epworth woman has been staying with two husbands under one roof as for the past six years. Mai Svova, who made Kephas Takawira, 40, and Tambudziko Svova, 60, live together ...
READ MORE
Grace still in the push for her ascendacy
Grace still in the push for her ascendacy
HARARE - As the post-congress Zanu PF hurtles towards its crucial annual conference to be held in Victoria Falls early next month, amid the party’s worsening factional and succession wars, ...
READ MORE
Part-time wife. . .becomes another man’s weekend special
‘Cameron Resigns, Mugabe Still Stands’: Zims React To
Former Army chiefs loyal to Mujuru gets the
Chubby pro-Mugabe columnist savages Kofi Annan
‘Zanu PF infighting has destroyed Zimbabwe’
Mutasa supports MDC poll boycott
Mliswa Trashes ZANU-PF Return Talk
Mugabe orders by-election in Joyce Mujuru’s constituency
Epworth woman married to two men: one makes
Grace still in the push for her ascendacy

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News