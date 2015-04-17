Kasukuwere defends himself over 50 bedroom mansion

ZANU PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has warned former party official and Hurungwe West independent Temba Mliswa to “stop throwing stones” by making unsubstantiated allegations against ruling party members because he had “many skeletons in his cupboard”.

Mliswa has dared Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner general Gershem Pasi to collect taxes from elite politicians like Environment minister Savior Kasukuwere whom he alleges is building a monstrous house with many rooms.

“I would like to throw simple questions, Kasukuwere the house you are building in Glen Lorne, three floors with an elevator and over 50 bedrooms. He owes me $13 000 from service station rentals. How then did he get the money?” queried Mliswa during a recent news conference in Harare.

He added: “Zimra, I mean Gershem Pasi is busy going for small boys, why can’t he go for these big boys. That’s my challenge for Gershem Pasi. Go for these big boys. Let’s see where the money is coming from. The moment that you say I’m now this rich, we start asking have you been paying tax. If you are a true leader you must pay your tax”.

“The other guys who are purporting to be rich do so while Zimra is sitting on millions of what they owe but because they have political connections and so forth, it’s just being put on hold,” said Mliswa.

Kasukuwere said Mliswa should not start “a war he can’t sustain” by publicly attacking him and Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo at campaign rallies, adding the ruling party might be forced to expose his dark past.

“If he thinks he has support as he claims, let us meet in Hurungwe West on June 10. He must not mistake the support he got riding on President Robert Mugabe’s name by saying it is him who is popular.

Soon we will exorcise his ghost just in the same way we have done with the MDC in the whole country,” Kasukuwere said.

Kasukuwere challenged Mliswa to reveal why he was kicked out of London if “he was really clean”.

“As they say, those who stay in glass houses must not throw stones, I plead with Mliswa to stop being malicious and desist from maligning our good standing. I, for one, my money is easily traceable. I can challenge anyone who wants to come and I will show the source of my small but appreciative wealth,” he said.

Kasukuwere added: “This guy must close his mouth for once before his evil deeds are put bare for all to see. He must learn to carry his own cross and not blame patriotic Zanu PF members for his political misfortune, but he must look straight in the eyes of his ambitious uncle, one Didymus Mutasa, and ask him why they wanted to kill the President.

“I will not lose sleep just because Mliswa has opened his mouth and uttered his nonsense. I am focused on growing the party and rescuing it from the jaws of corruption and selfish agendas which the Gamatox people wanted it to be at.”

This was after Mliswa told journalists on Wednesday that Kasukuwere and Chombo were misleading Mugabe to believe that “all is well in the party when in fact Zanu PF is disintegrating”.