News Ticker

Mujuru says she rejects expulsion from Zanu PF

9th April 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Main News 1

FORMER vice president Joice Mujuru on Thursday said she would fight her expulsion from the ruling Zanu-PF party after falling out with President Robert Mugabe.

mujuru

Mujuru, who was previously tipped as Mugabe’s likely successor, was expelled last week by Zanu PF for allegedly plotting against the 91-year-old president.

“I am one who can never be expelled from the original and genuine Zanu PF,” Mujuru said in her first public reaction to her dismissal.

She said in a statement that the Zanu PF’s decision to expel her was based on an “unsubstantiated, malicious and hateful campaign”.

Mujuru fell out with Mugabe last year and was sacked as vice-president in December.

Many of her allies in government were also fired and expelled from Zanu PF after Mugabe accused her of plotting to oust him.

Joice Mujuru is a former guerrilla fighter from the liberation war in the former Rhodesia and the widow of army commander Solomon Mujuru, who died in a mysterious house fire in 2011.

After holding cabinet posts in every government since independence in 1980, Mujuru came under bitter verbal attack from Mugabe’s wife Grace, who has been promoted to head Zanu PF’s women’s wing.

Mugabe replaced Mujuru as vice-president with his justice minister Emmerson Mnangagwa, a hardliner in the regime.

Mugabe and his wife on Thursday completed a two-day state visit to neighbouring South Africa seeking foreign investment to revive his nation’s moribund economy. – Agencies

Related Posts
Robert Mugabe grappling for cash to pay military
Robert Mugabe grappling for cash to pay military
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe is trying to improve accommodation for the military, President Robert Mugabe said on Tuesday, in a bid to retain its support despite recent pay delays as ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists happy despite the economic collapse
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists happy despite the economic collapse
HARARE - Despite the myriad political and economic challenges ravaging Zimbabwe, President Robert Mugabe’s post-congress Zanu PF says its much-maligned government has done well over the past 36 years, blaming ...
READ MORE
Generals ‘panic’ over Mujuru
Generals ‘panic’ over Mujuru
STATEMENTS by army generals threatening violence ahead of 2018 elections betray the panic gripping the securocrats who fear former Vice-President Joice Mujuru could give President Robert Mugabe a torrid time, ...
READ MORE
Biti leads call for Mugabe’s resignation
Biti leads call for Mugabe’s resignation
Harare – Zimbabwe’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), an off-shoot of the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai, has called for the immediate resignation of President Robert Mugabe to make way for ...
READ MORE
‘You are free to go’ – Mnangagwa chids rivals
‘You are free to go’ – Mnangagwa chids rivals
CHIRIMANZU - Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is now literally based in Chirumanzu has told Zanu PF ‘rebels’ that if they are tired of being in the party and feel ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime blocks Nigerian prophet who said Mugabe would die
Zimbabwe regime blocks Nigerian prophet who said Mugabe would die
Harare – Security agents in Zimbabwe allegedly detained two Nigerian pastors and blocked their leader, Chris Okafor - who last year prophesied President Robert Mugabe's death - from entering the ...
READ MORE
Shutdown up-dates as nation defies Robert Mugabe’s tyrany
Shutdown up-dates as nation defies Robert Mugabe’s tyrany
HARARE- Zimbabweans have said enough of Robert Mugabe as the whole country is shut down from business. #ShutdownUpdates 0630 – Warren Park (to city) Roundabout closed off, barricaded by angry protesters. ...
READ MORE
Mystery surrounds Tomana-Kereke relationship
Mystery surrounds Tomana-Kereke relationship
When Munyaradzi Kereke, the Zanu (PF) Bikita West MP accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in 2009, called for the financial empowerment of the National Prosecuting Authority recently, his remarks ...
READ MORE
Dabengwa retains Zapu presidency
Dabengwa retains Zapu presidency
BULAWAYO - Veteran politician Dumiso Dabengwa shrugged off competition from fellow party presidential aspirants to retain his post as president of Zapu, ahead of the party’s congress to be held ...
READ MORE
Mugabe blocks Jonathan Moyo ‘arrest’
Mugabe blocks Jonathan Moyo ‘arrest’
President Robert Mugabe reportedly blocked the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) from causing the arrest of Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo on alleged fraud charges involving over half a ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe grappling for cash to pay military
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists happy despite the economic collapse
Generals ‘panic’ over Mujuru
Biti leads call for Mugabe’s resignation
‘You are free to go’ – Mnangagwa chids
Zimbabwe regime blocks Nigerian prophet who said Mugabe
Shutdown up-dates as nation defies Robert Mugabe’s tyrany
Mystery surrounds Tomana-Kereke relationship
Dabengwa retains Zapu presidency
Mugabe blocks Jonathan Moyo ‘arrest’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News