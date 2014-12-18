‘UMDC Renewal in talks with Mnangagwa’ – Holland

ACTING President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to engage MDC politicians to get their input on restoring peace and reconciliation in Zimbabwe.

This was revealed by MDC Renewal Team’s interim leader Sekai Holland who is related to the Justice Minister at a press briefing Wednesday.

Mr Holland and her late brother and cabinet minister Richard Hove have long close links.

Holland said she met Mnangagwa Wednesday morning to brief him about the recent establishment of a peace department at Midlands State University where the two politicians have been co-patrons for four years.

It is then that Mnangagwa suggested he would call upon opposition politicians who formed the erstwhile inclusive government’s national healing and reconciliation organ to lend their experience into efforts to restore lasting peace in the country.

“It was very heartening that he was actually talking about harnessing the knowledge that was gathered during the time of the GPA (Global political Agreement) with those people that were involved then,” said the Holland.

“And they are organising a meeting when we will actually go to meet, understand what they want to do; we make to input on what we think they should be doing. That is a good point.”

The MDC senator, together with Moses Mzila-Ndlovu, who is deputy secretary general in the Welshman Ncube led MDC, were co-ministers in the national healing organ during the tenure of the inclusive government.

The organ was led by then Vice President John Nkomo (now late), from Zanu PF.

Holland was briefing Mnangagwa on the establishment of the peace studies department at the MSU.

She also praised the appointment of Vice President Phekelezela Mphoko as Minister in the national healing organ saying she had confidence he was the right person for the process.

“I have every confidence that the new dispensation will do as it is saying it will do that they are willing to work with the society as a whole,” she said.

Meanwhile, Holland said Zimbabwe has continued to hurtle from one crisis to another in the past 50 years because of its deficient political systems.

Delivering her party’s Christmas message to Zimbabweans, Holland said the ruling Zanu PF party has failed to transform from a liberation movement to a political party while the country’s opposition formations remain movements but not political parties.

“We are once again in a crisis, but it is clear to all of us that Zimbabwe has been in a crisis for the past 50 years, from a very difficult period under the Rhodesian Front, a difficult armed struggle by very courageous liberation movements to bring independence.

“The first 10 years brought hope and we thought there was a respite but there has not been a transformation into a political party which is a structural problem. Ourselves as the opposition over the years we have not created political parties but movements and the structural defects remain,” Holland said.

She said President Robert Mugabe’s recent appointments of Justice Minister Emmerson Mnangagwa and career diplomat Phelekezela Mphoko as his vice presidents would not have much effect on the fortunes of suffering Zimbabweans.

“The recent changes in the cabinet as well as the appointment of vice presidents will not result in any tangible benefits to our people unless these structural problems are addressed and the formation of the Renewal party is a way of embarking on that transformation to deal with that structural problem.

“We need to move into the transition from liberation movements and opposition movements into political parties that embrace multi-party politics,” the former National Healing co-minister said.

Holland repeated her party’s calls for a structure of non-partisan and politically detached individuals to be set-up “in order to extricate this country from the economic, political and social malaise.”

“As a party we will continue to call for the setting up of a national transitional technical committee to take charge of the affairs of the state and set up the structures for a free and fair election while dealing with the country’s economic problems.

“We do not believe in the personality politics of movements, we want to look at issues. The Renewal team believes that the social, political and economic crises the country is facing will only be resolved by an inclusive national dialogue. There is need to understand that this country is one society and one country which over the past 50 years have not been accepted by successive governments and political formations,” said Holland.

She said since the attainment of independence, Zanu PF has produced an “angry society that is filled with hate speech” than peace and reconciliation.