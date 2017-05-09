Riots: UZ closes for a week

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has been forced to close after a sustained protest by students in solidarity with their unpaid lecturers and non-teaching staff.

The staff has not been paid their February salaries forcing them to down their tools.

In a letter the UZ said the institution will be on recess from 17 March to 24 March, 2015 “in order to address issues that require immediate attention.

Earlier today, anti-riot police were deployed at the University of Zimbabwe as students are demonstrating, supporting their lecturers and non-teaching staff who are protesting late payment of salaries.

National University of Science and Technology (Nust) lecturers and non-teaching staff yesterday went on an indefinite strike action protesting late payment of February salaries and bonuses.

A meeting of Nust lecturers and the non-teaching staff held at the institution yesterday resolved to boycott classes until the government paid them their outstanding salaries and bonuses.

The university made a belated offer to give the staff $230 as an advance on their February salaries, but this was roundly rejected by the lecturers, who insisted on going on strike.

Nust’s director of communication and marketing Felix Moyo confirmed the strike in an interview yesterday.

Nust joins Great Zimbabwe University whose lecturers went on strike last week, also demanding bonuses and February salaries.

Last month, State lecturers countrywide clashed with the government over the late payment of their January salaries and the outstanding bonus.

The government only paid their January salaries in mid-February.

Early this month, Higher and Tertiary Education deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa said bonus payments had been staggered, starting with the payment of University of Zimbabwe lecturers with the rest to receive theirs as and when funds are available.

Nust lecturers were last year taken to the Labour ministry by the university management after they went on an indefinite strike action over unpaid salaries and allowances.

The government admits that there is a mismatch over its expenditure and financial inflows to the Treasury hence it is struggling to pay salaries.