News Ticker

‘Chiwenga our political commissar’ — Mnangagwa

9th March 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 25

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa last Friday introduced Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander General Constantine Chiwenga as Zanu PF’s “political commissar”, effectively confirming reports that the defence supremo was actively involved in the ruling party’s politics and propping up its waning support base using military resources.

mnangagwa

Mnangagwa made the remarks in Zibagwe-Chirumanzu constituency as he introduced guests who accompanied President Robert Mugabe to drum up support for the VP’s wife Auxilia Mnangagwa ahead of the March 27 by-election.

“The person I want you to meet is our commissar. Do you know Chiwengwa? He is the one who brought all the helicopters which you saw here today. Stand up Chiwengwa so that people can see you,” Mnangagwa said.

Zanu PF’s official national political commissar is Saviour Kasukuwere.

Chiwengwa briefly stood up and only gestured in the form of a salute to Zanu PF supporters before Mnangagwa came to his rescue saying the ZDF chief was not at liberty to chant the party slogan as he was in army uniform.

“He can’t openly chant our party slogan because he is putting on army uniform, but he is our commissar,” Mnangagwa said.

The Constitution bars uniformed forces from dabbling in active party politics, but since the birth of the MDC in 1999, top securocrats have openly declared their allegiance to Zanu PF and vowed not to recognise any presidential election winner without liberation war credentials.

In 2012, Chiwengwa publicly dipped his fingers into the ruling party’s contentious succession politics when he declared Mnangagwa as Mugabe’s heir apparent.

But it is Mnangagwa’s latest admission that has vindicated accusations by the opposition parties that the army has always been behind Zanu PF’s intimidatory campaigns especially during elections. – NewsDay

Related Posts
No ZBC Signal, No Licence Fee Payment – Mushohwe
No ZBC Signal, No Licence Fee Payment – Mushohwe
Harare,– Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Chris Mushohwe says Zimbabweans who reside in areas which do not receive ZBC radio and television signals were not obliged under the country’s broadcasting ...
READ MORE
Moyo faces expulsion from Zanu PF
Moyo faces expulsion from Zanu PF
HIGHER and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo’s political career appears to be on the edge as top government and Zanu PF officials recently used State media to berate him ahead ...
READ MORE
Mujuru ‘allies’ bounce back
Mujuru ‘allies’ bounce back
HARARE - In a move that has dumbfounded both analysts and Zanu PF insiders, two senior party officials linked to former Vice President Joice Mujuru have bounced back into the ...
READ MORE
Opposition Wants Mugabe to Step Up Drought Relief Efforts
Opposition Wants Mugabe to Step Up Drought Relief Efforts
HARARE—The Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai has urged President Robert Mugabe to call a special Cabinet meeting this week to tackle the hunger situation that is threatening ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa lashes out at Mujuru, Mutasa over Zanu PF split
Mnangagwa lashes out at Mujuru, Mutasa over Zanu PF split
Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed as rumours by the private media that Zanu PF has split into two as false and unfounded.   Addressing a handful of loyalists at Mucheke Stadium ...
READ MORE
Biti urges churches to pray for Zimbabwe
Biti urges churches to pray for Zimbabwe
HARARE - People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti has urged churches to pray for Zimbabwe, saying the country is on a “knife-edge” following weeks of unprecedented protests. In the past ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime stifling media expression – Amnesty International
Zimbabwe regime stifling media expression – Amnesty International
Johannesburg - The Zimbabwean government's continuing stranglehold on community radio in the country is stifling media expression, Amnesty International said on Wednesday. "Despite promises and laws enacted more than 14 years ...
READ MORE
MDC-T divided over boycott decision
MDC-T divided over boycott decision
The decision by the MDC-T not to participate in the by-elections is a manifestation of renewed factional fights within the bickering opposition which could affect the party’s unity in the ...
READ MORE
British research group backs Mujuru
British research group backs Mujuru
A REGIONAL research unit, NKC African Economics, owned by one of the world’s leading independent global advisory firms Oxford Economics, has described deposed former vice-president Joice Mujuru as “perhaps Zimbabwe’s ...
READ MORE
Mangoma’s RDZ dismisses Mujuru coalition
Mangoma’s RDZ dismisses Mujuru coalition
HARARE - The Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe party has dismissed any prospect of joining forces with former VP Joice Mujuru’s People First project - saying it is another Zanu (PF) ...
READ MORE
No ZBC Signal, No Licence Fee Payment –
Moyo faces expulsion from Zanu PF
Mujuru ‘allies’ bounce back
Opposition Wants Mugabe to Step Up Drought Relief
Mnangagwa lashes out at Mujuru, Mutasa over Zanu
Biti urges churches to pray for Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe regime stifling media expression – Amnesty International
MDC-T divided over boycott decision
British research group backs Mujuru
Mangoma’s RDZ dismisses Mujuru coalition

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News