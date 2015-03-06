News Ticker

They want me dead: Mutasa

6th March 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 2

EXPELLED Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa has made sensational claims that his former colleagues intend to kill him before a by-election is held in his former Headlands constituency, which he intends to contest.

mutasa

Mutasa yesterday told Southern Eye he had got wind that there were some party members who were planning to kill him in the run-up to the election, as Zanu PF was running scared he would defeat their candidate in the polls.

“I hear that there is a plan to kill me during the campaign for the by-election in Headlands,” he said.

“That must be exposed.”

In statements that could reveal Zanu PF’s tactics in past elections, Mutasa claimed the party had already deployed soldiers and State security agents in the constituency to intimidate him and the electorate.

“Soldiers should be removed from rural areas,” he said.

“They are being misused to campaign for the illegal party candidates. Those party candidates should campaign for themselves without misusing State institutions like the army, police, the Central Intelligence Organisation and other civil servants.”

The unrelenting Mutasa said he was aware that there was a member of the Air Force in Headlands constituency who was harassing people believed to be supporting him.

“We know that Chiganze of the Air Force is in Headlands constituency harassing people who are believed to support me,” he said.

“That is evil and should be stopped immediately.

“Unfortunately, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission cannot do much to ensure fair play.”

Mutasa’s claims could be an indication that the heat is being cranked up in the war of attrition between factions in Zanu PF — one aligned to axed Vice-President Joice Mujuru and another to her successor Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutasa, who was expelled from Zanu PF together with his nephew Temba Mliswa, has filed a lawsuit challenging the party’s congress last year, firmly taking President Robert Mugabe head-on.

This could be the first legal challenge to Mugabe’s legitimacy from a member of his own party and is bound to reveal some uncomfortable Zanu PF secrets.

Mutasa’s assassination claims echo those of former Copac co-chairman Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, who was filmed in a BBC documentary claiming there had been an order to take him out as he had sold out.

“So when I visited the general and put my cards on the table. . . he grouped all the people who were involved in the plot — it was a powerful team,” he was recorded saying.

“Those who are in the know in my own party are saying we do not know how you survived.” – Southern Eye

Related Posts
China pledged $46 million for new Parliament building outside Harare
China pledged $46 million for new Parliament building outside Harare
HARARE - China has pledged $46 million toward the construction of a new building for the Zimbabwean parliament. Beijing pledged the funds for the building in Mount Hampden, around 11 miles ...
READ MORE
Mugabe to leave Zim without a currency
Mugabe to leave Zim without a currency
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe (91 next week) appears destined to leave the country whenever he would go without its own local currency amid clear indications by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ...
READ MORE
IMF praises Zimbabwe chief’s reforms
IMF praises Zimbabwe chief’s reforms
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa is confounding critics with a never-say-die attitude and a performance which has won his economic reforms some rare praise from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). By ...
READ MORE
Mugabe defies ’death prophets’ by living into 2016
Mugabe defies ’death prophets’ by living into 2016
Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe has defied “death prophecies”, which had predicted he would not survive 2015. The first such claim came in January when Austin Liabunya, founder and president of BSI ...
READ MORE
Chilcot Inquiry: Robert Mugabe chides nemesis Tony Blair over Iraq war lies
Chilcot Inquiry: Robert Mugabe chides nemesis Tony Blair over Iraq war lies
HARARE - The apology by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair that he misled the world about the war in Iraq has now been interpreted by loyalists to say that ...
READ MORE
Former Finance Minister Mumbengegwi dies
Former Finance Minister Mumbengegwi dies
Former Finance Minister Dr Samuel Mumbengegwi has died. He died this morning at the Avenues Clinic in Harare from an unknown ailment. At the time of his death, Dr Mumbengegwi was a ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF-infighting: Mnangagwa under siege
Zanu PF-infighting: Mnangagwa under siege
HARARE - Political opponents of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa within President Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF are said to be sharpening their knives against him and his allies — amid ...
READ MORE
Prof Moyo pampers Robert Mugabe
Prof Moyo pampers Robert Mugabe
INFORMATION minister Jonathan Moyo literally bankrolled President Robert Mugabe’s bash in Victoria Falls last month, as he donated most of the beasts that were eaten at the event. Moyo donated 20 ...
READ MORE
Mugabe, the ghost of Africa’s past
Mugabe, the ghost of Africa’s past
New AU head Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe embodies the spirit of the old Africa the OAU represented, says Peter Fabricius.   Pretoria - As he got up to accept the chair of ...
READ MORE
Family blames church for daughter’s death
Family blames church for daughter’s death
BITTER parents of the 46-year-old woman who died last week at the Revival Centre Church during a church service, have taken to blaming the church on the mysterious death of ...
READ MORE
China pledged $46 million for new Parliament building
Mugabe to leave Zim without a currency
IMF praises Zimbabwe chief’s reforms
Mugabe defies ’death prophets’ by living into 2016
Chilcot Inquiry: Robert Mugabe chides nemesis Tony Blair
Former Finance Minister Mumbengegwi dies
Zanu PF-infighting: Mnangagwa under siege
Prof Moyo pampers Robert Mugabe
Mugabe, the ghost of Africa’s past
Family blames church for daughter’s death

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News