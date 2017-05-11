Ex-High Court Judge Mutambanengwe Dies

Retired High Court Judge and former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simpson Victor Mutambanengwe has died.

He was 87.

Reports say the respected jurist died Wednesday night in his Namibian base.

Justice Mutambanengwe worked as a lawyer from 1979 until 1986 when he was appointed High Court Judge.

In 1994 he was appointed to the Namibian High Court.

He also served on the Supreme Court of Namibia, both as acting Chief Justice of Namibia and after his retirement several times as Acting Judge of Appeal.