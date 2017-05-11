Ex-High Court Judge Mutambanengwe Dies

Retired High Court Judge and former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simpson Victor Mutambanengwe has died.
He was 87.
Reports say the respected jurist died Wednesday night in his Namibian base.
Justice Mutambanengwe worked as a lawyer from 1979 until 1986 when he was appointed High Court Judge.
In 1994 he was appointed to the Namibian High Court.
He also served on the Supreme Court of Namibia, both as acting Chief Justice of Namibia and after his retirement several times as Acting Judge of Appeal.
Arts & Entertainment
After a successful transition from the WWE ring to the big screen, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has now set his sights on the White House. The Fast and the Furious star revealed his political ambitions,
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
Thirteen years ago on this day, South Africa lost an iconic singer in Brenda Fassie. She died on 9 May 2004, having spent two weeks in a coma. Her death was reported to have been
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
American rapper Diddy, real name Sean Combs, has been accused of sexual harassment by a female chef who was employed by him. In a new lawsuit filed on Monday (8 May), Cindy Rueda claims she
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
The Daily Show host won a Golden Popcorn trophy at the annual Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7. Noah walked away with the Best Host award. The local export gave special honour to
[…]