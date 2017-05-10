Parties laughs off Afrobarometer poll survey joke

THE MDC-T has dismissed the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) survey results as irrelevant saying it is satisfied with its preparations for next year’s elections.

An Afrobarometer Round 2 survey which was conducted by MPOI found that opposition parties and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) lead the pack in terms of public mistrust while according to the survey President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF were among the most trusted people and organizations in the country.

The survey results which were released in Bulawayo last week also cited religious leaders and NGOs as some of the most trusted organizations.

“We do not have any intention to fight with figures. At the moment we are all focusing on mobilizing support for our party. So far we are very happy with what we are doing. We do not have time to contest with figures,” said MDC –T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora, in an interview.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson, Jacob Mafume, said although his party recognizes MPOI as a reputable organization, he was not sure which scientific method was used to come up with the survey results.

“Surveys are scientific by their nature. I cannot say much without knowing how the survey was conducted, for example, the nature of the questions which were asked to the respondents,” said Mafume.

Interestingly, despite persistent concerns from members of the public about the police’s conduct especially in road blocks the survey is silent on this issue.

Zapu spokesperson Ipithule Maphosa described the MPOI results as completely divorced from the reality on the ground.

“You cannot tell me that people have got more confidence in the police and banks than in opposition parties. Look, how the police have been harassing people and taking bribes at roadblocks. People have been sleeping at bank queues looking for their money which they worked for. Then you say those institutions are trusted. That is a joke really,” said Maphosa.