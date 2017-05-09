Tich Mataz now a prophet?

RADIO and Television personality Tichafa Matambanadzo – better known as Tich Mataz – is now a prophet, if Sunday developments are anything to go by.

Tich Mataz was at Pastor Paul Sanyangore’s Victory World International Ministries Church service when he reportedly received prophecies and delivered them to some women in the church.

This is the service Sanyangore had promised to deliver God’s phone number to his congregants, a claim that has received mixed reactions.

However, when the time came for people to save god’s phone number, several congregants fell asleep with their phones in hand as the number was about to be announced.

Tich Mataz was prayed for by Sanyangore and was directed to listen to prophetic voices on his phone which he delivered to the people.

Tich said he owes the ‘miracle’ to impartation from Pastor Sanyangore.

“I was amazed, actually shocked. There is a living God and you have to believe. God makes things happen and there was impartation,” said Tich.

Pastor Sanyangore added that the impartation happened after he prayed for Tich to prove that God can communicate via the phone.

“Several people have doubted that God can communicate with us through the phone. If I had told them again that I had received the messages on their behalf they would still doubt but Tich was close by.

“This is spiritual and I prayed for him and gave him instructions to listen to prophetic messages through his phone and he delivered them to the intended people. He was online with the heaven,” said the preacher.

Asked if Tich was now a prophet, the preacher said: “It should not come to you as a surprise that Tich delivered prophetic messages, the spirit of the Lord can be shared and people can prophesy. At one point the Israelites asked is Saul among the prophets now?”

“Everything is there for all to see, our television channel Victory TV is up and people can watch,” he said. – H-Metro