Zanu-PF infighting shift to Masvingo

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is today set to fly to Masvingo ahead of a crunch Zanu PF provincial chairman election re-run, amid speculation his visit was to drum up support for former chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira.

Mnangagwa is scheduled to officially open a private ward at Masvingo General Hospital.

The private ward, formerly an old nurses’ home, was refurbished by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Masvingo provincial medical director, Amadius Shamhu, yesterday confirmed Mnangagwa’s visit.

“The private ward is set to be officially opened by the Vice-President today. It was refurbished by the SDA church, it is not the (Health) ministry that refurbished it,” Shamhu said.

Zanu PF sources in Masvingo said Mnangagwa was likely to take the opportunity to canvass support for Chadzamira, who is battling it out with retired army officer Mutero Masanganise, on Saturday.

“He may as well take the opportunity to canvass support for Chadzamira,” a Zanu PF insider, who declined to be named, said.

The party’s provincial caretaker leader, Joram Gumbo, will supervise the elections together with Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Cain Mathema.

The elections were aborted a few weeks ago after it emerged that some party districts had been skipped, as they were inaccessible due to inclement weather.

Before the polls were called off, Chadzamira, who was once suspended for alleged indiscipline before being cleared by the politburo, had polled 12 393 votes against Masanganise’s 4 888 votes.

Masanganise also challenged the results, alleging massive electoral irregularities.

Masvingo and Midlands provinces are considered Mnangagwa’s strongholds in Zanu PF circles.