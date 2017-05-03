Gumbo, Mutasa walk out of ZimPF meeting

ZIMPF founding elders Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa and part of their supporters reportedly walked out of a meeting on Monday that sought to endorse Agrippa Mutambara as the interim leader, NewsDay heard.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Gumbo and Mutasa have been the caretaker leaders since the acrimonious split with a group led by the now NPP leader Joice Mujuru.

The two were appointed caretaker leaders to allow the party to re-strategise and find another leader.

Sources who attended the Monday meeting held at the party office told NewsDay that after disagreeing on Mutambara taking over, the founding elders and their supporters walked out.

“They walked out in protest. They are saying it is not possible to have Mutambara as leader. They are saying he is not suitable for that position. However, the challenge is that Mutambara has a lot of supporters and he is loved by the structures as opposed to the elders. After failing to convince others, the elders left,” said a close source who attended the meeting.

Mutambara said he would deal with the matter at a Press conference today.

Asked about the incident yesterday, Gumbo refused to comment and referred all the questions to spokesperson Patrick Chitaka, who confirmed the walkout.

He alleged that Mutambara had proposed to give the party some money claiming there was a bigger hand to destroy the party.

“We could not stand by and endorse something that is strongly disagreeable. So the elders walked out and told them they were going back to their original ZimPF. As far as the elders and some of us are concerned, they have formed their own party because, like it or not, the custodians of this party until congress are the elders,” Chitaka said. – NewsDay