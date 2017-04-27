Evan Mawarire to run for Zimbabwe President online

COLOGNE/WINDHOEK – Pastor Evan Mawarire, the founder of #ThisFlag movement, is reportedly going to launch a run for the country’s 2018 presidency very soon, using a combative combination of social media campaign platforms, Spotlight Zimbabwe, has been told.

Mawarire who was last year hounded out of the country for U.S exile by President Robert Mugabe, for allegedly attempting to topple a constitutionally elected government, and has since returned home, is said to be preparing to run for the highest office in the land, as an Independent candidate to challenge Zanu PF’s decades long misrule.

The clergyman according to civil society leaders in the capital and media contacts in Namibia, is going to make “a surprise online” launch of his presidential bid, where his manifesto will be revealed. It is thought that, although Mawarire does not have a solid grass-root political party, the magic and power of social media and the internet, could garner significant votes for him, which might see him becoming a political kingmaker, in the next government, likely to be led by former prime minister, Morgan Tsvangirai, and ex-VP Joice Mujuru, via a coalition administration expected to include key opposition leaders.

Zimbabwe’s presidential and parliamentary elections slated for July 2018, are arguably the most contested poll in the history of the country, as a record number of candidates, including Independents are expected to contest.

Former VP Mujuru set the ball rolling this week in Britain, where she told a London School of Economics (LSE) gathering, comprising of mostly female students, that she is going to challenge Mugabe next year, killing hopes and speculation that she might run on a joint ticket with MDC-T leader, Tsvangirai.

“Mawarire is not back in Zimbabwe for fun,” said a civic leader whose organisation is leading efforts for youth registration and participation in the 2018 plebiscite. “He was clear and sound in the U.S but he cannot be throwing himself into a lion’s den for no apparent reason. We have gathered in our circles that, he was granted massive funding abroad to run for president. A team of internet technicians from one of the popular social media companies is involved in the whole scheme to support his countrywide virtual campaign online.”

Sometime in September 2016, the pastor visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, to give a presentation about the situation in Zimbabwe.

“Twitter is going to play a pivotal role on the global scene to spruse up his (Mawarire) image,” said a Namibian media practitioner last week claiming to have knowledge of Mawarire’s upcoming social media campaign. “Facebook which is the most popular platform in your country is also going to be crucial, alongside Youtube where he first appeared to launch #ThisFlag.”

Facebook is the leading social media platform in Zimbabwe with the usage of about 97.34%. Twitter ranks second with 1.78%, Pinterest ranks third with 0.56%, Tumblr ranks fourth with 0.2% and the remaining social networks holds 0.12% using Mobile internet.

Mawarire’s looming online presidential campaign is reminiscent of former U.S President, Barack Obama’s 2008 election run for the White House. Obama’s campaign became the first political campaign in history to truly harness the power of social media to spread the word, garner support and get people engaged, according to specialised social media website DragonFly.

“The Obama campaign reached 5 million supporters on 15 different social Networks over the course of campaign season; by November 2008, Obama had approximately 2.5 million (some sources say as many as 3.2 million) Facebook supporters, 115,000 Twitter followers, and 50 million viewers of his YouTube channel,” the website said about Obama.

Obama has been called the “first social-media president”, and his White House was indeed the first presidency to make use of services like Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Mawarire is likely going to face Tsvangirai, Mujuru and VP Emmerson Mnangagwa in the watershed 2018 poll. Mugabe as we have previously reported is out of the equation. Zanu PF wants him to contest at 94, as the ruling party candidate. If Mugabe had contested the election and won, he would not be able to seek another term, and should he have resigned or died during his final term, a successor could be appointed without an election.