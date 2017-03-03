News Ticker

Britain working to ensure that Zimbabwe has free and fair elections next year

3rd March 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 0

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Tobias Ellwood

LONDON – Zimbabwe’s former colonial master Britain is working to ensure that the southern African nation has free and fair elections next year, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Tobias Ellwood, said on Wednesday.

Tobias said that “the British government’s 2015 manifesto included a commitment to stand up for the rule of law and human rights in Zimbabwe”.

Responding to a question by Democratic Unionist Party spokesman for Health, transport and Equality, Jim Shannon on what the Foreign and Commonwealth Office was doing to help esure free and fir elections in Zimbabwe, Tobias said: “Ahead of the 2018 elections, it is essential that reforms are made to the Zimbabwean electoral system, including strengthening the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and removal of unconstitutional legislation which restricts democratic activity and human rights.

“With the Department for International Development, the FCO is working through a multi-donor programme to improve access to justice, media and information freedom and to improve the electoral environment in advance of the 2018 elections.

“Officials remain in close contact with international partners, including the UN, to co-ordinate support in the run up to the 2018 elections.”

Zimbabwe has already warned foreigners from meddling in its affairs especially after criticism on why it is fielding 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe as its candidate for the presidential elections.

Mugabe has said he will stand because there is no suitable replacement yet.

A former youth chairman who argued that Mugabe should step down to give way to his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa because he is too old is currently before the courts charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government or alternatively undermining the authority of President Mugabe.

Q &A

Jim Shannon Shadow DUP Spokesperson (Health), Shadow DUP Spokesperson (Transport), Shadow DUP Spokesperson (Equality)- To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, what steps his Department is taking to help ensure free and fair elections in Zimbabwe; and what discussions his Department has had with the UN on international action in that area.

Tobias Ellwood The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs- The British Government’s 2015 manifesto included a commitment to stand up for the rule of law and human rights in Zimbabwe. Ahead of the 2018 elections, it is essential that reforms are made to the Zimbabwean electoral system, including strengthening the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and removal of unconstitutional legislation which restricts democratic activity and human rights. With the Department for International Development, the FCO is working through a multi-donor programme to improve access to justice, media and information freedom and to improve the electoral environment in advance of the 2018 elections. Officials remain in close contact with international partners, including the UN, to co-ordinate support in the run up to the 2018 elections. – The Insider

Related Posts
Lord Hunt
Britain calls on Zimbabwe regime to stop treating its citizens
Britain has called on the Zimbabwean government to stop human rights abuses against its citizens saying it has noted with concern the heavy-handed response by authorities to peaceful and lawful ...
READ MORE
MDC ready to unleash own massese on the streets of Bulawayo
MDC ready to unleash own massese on the streets of Bulawayo
HARARE—All is set for the Movement for Democratic Change formation of Morgan Tsvangirai’s Bulawayo Provincial Protest March on Saturday against poverty, joblessness, corruption, misgovernance and human rights abuses. The MDC-T vice ...
READ MORE
Kasukuwere on the offensive onslaught of MDC Councils
Kasukuwere on the offensive onslaught of MDC Councils
LOCAL Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere is on the prowl as he cracks down on the 86 local authorities across the country, having already suspended councillors accused of graft in the ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF heavies take on Mugabe
Zanu PF heavies take on Mugabe
HARARE - With the long-mooted court action by disaffected Zanu PF stalwarts now set to reach the bench as early as tomorrow, the likelihood of the ruling party splitting into ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe pastor to appear in court, protest calls fall flat
Zimbabwe pastor to appear in court, protest calls fall flat
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean preacher Evan Mawarire is due to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of inciting public violence relating to his calls for "stay at home" ...
READ MORE
Succession battle dragging economy down
Succession battle dragging economy down
ZIMBABWE will continue on a downward economic spiral if Zanu PF remains obsessed with internal succession power struggles that currently preoccupy the ruling party, Common Markets for Eastern and Southern ...
READ MORE
Mugabe goes airborne again
Mugabe goes airborne again
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe yesterday left the country for Egypt, making his 14th foreign trip since returning from a long holiday excursion in the Far East in January. By Everson Mushava Mugabe is ...
READ MORE
Incandescent Moyo throws toys out of the pram over Mnangagwa I’m the boss cup
Incandescent Moyo throws toys out of the pram over Mnangagwa I’m the boss cup
ZANU PF politburo member and Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo took the ruling party’s succession fights to another level yesterday after he reacted angrily to pictures of Acting President Emmerson ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean to Head World Bank Africa Youth Panel at Paris Climate Summit
Zimbabwean to Head World Bank Africa Youth Panel at Paris Climate Summit
WASHINGTON—A young Zimbabwean based in New York, Stephen Vunganai, has been selected to head the World Bank’s Africa panel for youths ahead of the crucial United Nations Cooperating Partners (COP21), ...
READ MORE
This time the uprising in Zimbabwe is different – but will it bring regime change?
This time the uprising in Zimbabwe is different – but will it bring regime change?
Zimbabwe’s ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) has failed to develop sustainable institutions that could drive a more democratic vision of sovereignty and liberation. It has also ...
READ MORE
Britain calls on Zimbabwe regime to stop treating
MDC ready to unleash own massese on the
Kasukuwere on the offensive onslaught of MDC Councils
Zanu PF heavies take on Mugabe
Zimbabwe pastor to appear in court, protest calls
Succession battle dragging economy down
Mugabe goes airborne again
Incandescent Moyo throws toys out of the pram
Zimbabwean to Head World Bank Africa Youth Panel
This time the uprising in Zimbabwe is different

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mono drops ‘Skinny-Monya’ riddim

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’. Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this […]

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News