News Ticker

Tsvangirai called to lead national fight against Robert Mugabe

1st March 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 0

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been urged to lead a national effort by Zimbabweans to stop President Robert Mugabe from standing as a candidate for the ruling Zanu-PF party next year, according to reports.

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party confirmed Mugabe as its candidate for the 2018 elections, in spite of his age. Mugabe, who turned 93 last month, meanwhile, said he will continue “until God says ‘come'”, adding he has no intention of stepping down – despite being Africa’s oldest leader and the only president Zimbabwe has known since it became independent in 1980.

The opposition MDC-T party called on its leader Tsvangirai, who was prime minister between 2009 and 2013, to seek national consensus against Mugabe‘s participation in the polls, citing the president’s age and fears of violence as main reasons.

In a statement, Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said the demand came after Mugabe’s chief rival Tsvangirai visited the Zanu-PF political heartland of Mashonaland East province.

“Opinion leaders told President Tsvangirai that there must be a national clarion call to urge President Mugabe not to contest the next election. At the ripe age of 94, it is impossible for the nonagenarian to come up with any new ideas to rescue the country from the current abyss,” Tamborinyoka said.

Members of Mugabe’s Zanu-PF responded to the claims, contending it was Tsvangirai who was scared of a defeat in the elections, according to NewsDay newspaper.

“It would not surprise us if Tsvangirai were to vote for President Mugabe because all people naturally would want to be associated with winners. Tsvangirai has already convinced himself of defeat next year, because if it were not for that, then why would he bother himself with a candidate he is sure to win against,” Zanu PF politburo secretary for youth, Kudzanai Chipanga, said.

“We do not vote for a president to bring in new ideas, but for what he has done and what he stands for. We know President Mugabe and what he stands for. If he were to change his personality, he might actually fall out of favour with the party.”

According to official results, Tsvangirai lost the 2002 elections, took 47.8% of the first round of the 2008 poll but withdrew shortly before the second round claiming widespread violence and intimidation meant the polls could not be free and fair. In 2013, Tsvangirai came second with 34% of the vote, against Mugabe’s 61%.

In June 2016, Tsvangirai publicly announced that he was undergoing treatment to cure a colon cancer, in neighbouring South Africa. – IBTimes

Related Posts
Former minister Fidelis Mhashu “alive and kicking” – Gutu
Former minister Fidelis Mhashu “alive and kicking” – Gutu
CHITUNGWIZA – Former opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MP for Chitungwiza North, Fidelis Mhashu (73) is alive and well contrary to reports that he had passed away.   The Financial Gazette ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa’s daughter weds Mphoko’s lawyer
Mnangagwa’s daughter weds Mphoko’s lawyer
HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter Farai on Saturday wedded Gerald Mlotshwa — lawyer to the Midlands godfather’s co-deputy and perceived political rival Phelekezela Mphoko — at a lavish ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Mom’s Anguish Over Missing Only Child
Zimbabwe Mom’s Anguish Over Missing Only Child
JOHANNESBURG — A single Zimbabwean mom based in South Africa is in anguish after her only child went missing last week. Ten-year-old Nicole Ngwenya was sent to a convenience store by her ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe slates Tony Blair over land reform programme
Robert Mugabe slates Tony Blair over land reform programme
PRETORIA - The Zimbabwean president was charming and defiant on a state visit to South Africa, accusing the former British Prime Minister of reneging on promises to fund redistribution.   Robert Mugabe ...
READ MORE
Telecel Mafia plot: Supa-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao plans emerging
Telecel Mafia plot: Supa-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao plans emerging
HARARE - A cynical plot sponsored by ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira under the influence of Environment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao, now involves government crafting a policy that will ...
READ MORE
‘Mugabe has never rigged elections’-Magaya
‘Mugabe has never rigged elections’-Magaya
HARARE - Outspoken motor-mouthed self-styled Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder, Walter Magaya yesterday claimed that elections in the country have never been rigged and have always been held ...
READ MORE
Mliswa says is a lone ranger
Mliswa says is a lone ranger
Norton’s independent MP Temba Mliswa has said he does not need to use MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s popularity to lure people to his rallies. By Tendai KamhungiraThe former Zanu PF official ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans Living in Diaspora Urged to Fight for Democracy Back Home
Zimbabweans Living in Diaspora Urged to Fight for Democracy Back Home
HARARE — Many Zimbabweans living in the diaspora are doing all they can to make sure that democracy is achieved back home. Tawanda Dzvokora, also known as Chief Svosve, who is ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe protest pastor takes his crusade to the US
Zimbabwe protest pastor takes his crusade to the US
Harare - A Zimbabwean pastor who became the figurehead of recent demonstrations against President Robert Mugabe's government said on Thursday he was travelling to the US to meet compatriots there ...
READ MORE
‘Isolated Mugabe deserves our pity’
‘Isolated Mugabe deserves our pity’
HARARE - A sad Didymus Mutasa, the former Presidential Affairs minister and former close confidante of President Robert Mugabe, has described the nonagenarian as a powerless and isolated man who ...
READ MORE
Former minister Fidelis Mhashu “alive and kicking” –
Mnangagwa’s daughter weds Mphoko’s lawyer
Zimbabwe Mom’s Anguish Over Missing Only Child
Robert Mugabe slates Tony Blair over land reform
Telecel Mafia plot: Supa-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao plans emerging
‘Mugabe has never rigged elections’-Magaya
Mliswa says is a lone ranger
Zimbabweans Living in Diaspora Urged to Fight for
Zimbabwe protest pastor takes his crusade to the
‘Isolated Mugabe deserves our pity’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

TLC to release first album without late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Fans of TLC will rejoice to hear that the r’n’b ’90s much-loved girl group are due to unveil their long-awaited final album this summer. The manager of surviving members Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News