US diplomat ‘reluctantly comments’ on Mugabe’s Trump remarks

Harare – United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas Jnr last week reluctantly commented on President Robert Mugabe‘s recent remarks on President Donald Trump’s nationalistic views, a report says.

According to NewsDay, the US envoy tried to avoid remarking on Mugabe’s comments.

Mugabe, who turned 93 on Tuesday last week praised Trump’s “America first policy“, saying that it resonated with his own thinking.

“When it comes to Donald Trump, on the one hand talking of American nationalism, well, America for America, America for Americans – on that we agree. Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans,” Mugabe said during his birthday interview with the southern African country’s state media.

Asked the US view of Mugabe’s comments, the US diplomat “skirted the question” saying it was great that the Zimbabwean ruler showed interest in working with President Trump.

“We are glad that he [Mugabe] wants a relationship with President Trump. The US will stress that it will continue to be a leading donor in Zimbabwe and our investment in the construction of embassy offices at which over 700 locals are employed is testimony to that.

“US commitment to Zimbabwe has remained strong and when I get the chance to go to Washington, I will defend programmes such as the Mandela Washington Fellowship that is benefiting a lot of people. We are only taking people out of their country for a short while after which they will come back and help in development. We will argue that this must be continued,” Thomas was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, former US diplomat to Harare Charles Ray was reported to have said that Mugabe and Trump would “fall out” within “minutes” if they were to meet.

He said the two had huge “egos”.