Who is the world’s oldest leader in 2017? Who is the youngest?

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe celebrated his 93rd birthday on 21 February 2017, making him the oldest living world leader. In this gallery, IBTimesUK presents a list of the top ten oldest world leaders, and the ten youngest:
Oldest World Leaders:
President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, 93
Born on 21 February 1924 in Kutama, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaks at the party’s annual conference on 17 December 2016 in Masvingo Jeksai Njikzana/AFP
Queen Elizabeth II, 90
Born on 21 April 1926 in London, England
Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the opening of the National Cyber Security Centre in London on 14 February 2017 Dominic Lipinski/AFP
President of Tunisia, Beji Caid Essebsi, 90
Born on 29 November 1926 in Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia
Tunisia’s President Beji Caid Essebsi poses for a picture in Tunis on 20 February 2017 Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters
Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah IV Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, 87
Born on 16 June 1929 in Kuwait City, Kuwait
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York on 26 September 2015 Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Governor General of Barbados, Sir Elliott Belgrave, 85
Born on 16 March 1931 in Saint Peter Parish, Barbados
Elliott Belgrave, Governor-General of Barbados, awaits the arrival of Britain’s Prince Harry at Bridgetown Port, Barbados on 29 November 2016 Adrees Latif/Reuters
President of Cuba, Raúl Castro, 85
Born on 3 June 1931 in Birán, Cuba
Cuban President, Raul Castro waves as he arrives at Punta Cana airport on 24 January 24, 2017 Federico Parra/AFP
Governor General of the Bahamas, Dame Marguerite Pindling, 84
Born on 26 June 1932 in South Andros, Bahamas
Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor-General of the Bahamas Caribbean elections
Governor General of Belize, Sir Colville Young, 84
Born on 20 November 1932 in Belmopan, Belize
Governor General of Belize, Sir Colville Young attends a reception for Commonwealth Governor Generals at Buckingham Palace on 5 June 2012 John Stillwell/Getty Images
President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, 84
Born on 13 February 1933 in Mvomeka’a, Cameroon
Cameroonian President, Paul Biya inspects guards of honour at the Presidencial Villa in Abuja, on 3 May 2016 AFP/Getty Images
Emperor of Japan, Akihito, 83
Born on 23 December 1933 in Tokyo, Japan
Japan’s Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers who gathered at the Imperial Palace to celebrate his 83rd birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on 23 December 2016 Issei Kato/Reuters
Youngest World Leaders:
Supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, 34
Born on 8 January 1983 in Pyongyang, North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang Reuters
Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, 36
Born on 3 June 1980 in Doha, Qatar
Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrives for lunch, during the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York City on 20 September 2016 Lucas Jackson/Reuters
King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, 37
Born on 21 February 1980 in Dechencholing Palace, Thimphu, Bhutan
Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, during the King’s ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 25 January 2013 Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Interim Prime Minister of Macedonia, Emil Dimitriev, 37
Born on 19 March 1979 in Probištip, Macedonia
Macedonia’s interim Prime Minister, Emil Dimitriev recieves a mandate to form a new government from the Macedonian president at the presidential office on 18 January 2016 in Skopje Robert Atanasovski/AFP
President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, Saleh Ali al-Sammad, 38
Born on 1 January 1979 in Sahar District, Yemen
Salah al-Sammad, President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, speaks during a gethering in support of the parliament, in Sanaa on 20 August 2016 Mohammed Huwais/AFP
Prime Minister of Estonia, Jüri Ratas, 38
Born on 2 July 1978 in Tallinn, Estonia
Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas is seen following an oath taking ceremony at the Parliament in Tallinn on 23 November 2016 Ints Kalnins/Reuters
Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, 39
Born on 20 January 1978 in Vinnytsia, Ukraine
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman attends a flower-laying ceremony at a monument to servicemen killed during the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan on 15 February 2016 in Kiev, Ukraine Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Prime Minister of Belgium, Charles Michel, 41
Born on 18 September 1975 in Namur, Belgium
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (C) visits Yad Vashem’s Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem on 7 February 2017 Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Prime Minister of Tunisia, Youssef Chahed, 41
Born on 18 September 1975 in Tunis, Tunisia
Tunisia’s Prime Minister designate Youssef Chahed speaks at the Assembly of People’s Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia on 18 November 2016 Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters
President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, 42
Born on 18 February 1975 in Sadova, Călărași, Moldova
Moldova’s Socialist Party presidential candidate Igor Dodon speaks to the media after voting in a presidential election in Chisinau on 13 November 2016. Dodon won the general election, becoming President of Moldova as of 23 December 2016 Gleb Garanich/Reuters
