Who is the world’s oldest leader in 2017? Who is the youngest?

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe celebrated his 93rd birthday on 21 February 2017, making him the oldest living world leader. In this gallery, IBTimesUK presents a list of the top ten oldest world leaders, and the ten youngest:

Oldest World Leaders:

President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, 93

Born on 21 February 1924 in Kutama, Zimbabwe

Queen Elizabeth II, 90

Born on 21 April 1926 in London, England

President of Tunisia, Beji Caid Essebsi, 90

Born on 29 November 1926 in Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia

Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah IV Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, 87

Born on 16 June 1929 in Kuwait City, Kuwait

Governor General of Barbados, Sir Elliott Belgrave, 85

Born on 16 March 1931 in Saint Peter Parish, Barbados

President of Cuba, Raúl Castro, 85

Born on 3 June 1931 in Birán, Cuba

Governor General of the Bahamas, Dame Marguerite Pindling, 84

Born on 26 June 1932 in South Andros, Bahamas

Governor General of Belize, Sir Colville Young, 84

Born on 20 November 1932 in Belmopan, Belize

President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, 84

Born on 13 February 1933 in Mvomeka’a, Cameroon

Emperor of Japan, Akihito, 83

Born on 23 December 1933 in Tokyo, Japan

Youngest World Leaders:

Supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, 34

Born on 8 January 1983 in Pyongyang, North Korea

Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, 36

Born on 3 June 1980 in Doha, Qatar

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, 37

Born on 21 February 1980 in Dechencholing Palace, Thimphu, Bhutan

Interim Prime Minister of Macedonia, Emil Dimitriev, 37

Born on 19 March 1979 in Probištip, Macedonia

President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, Saleh Ali al-Sammad, 38

Born on 1 January 1979 in Sahar District, Yemen

Prime Minister of Estonia, Jüri Ratas, 38

Born on 2 July 1978 in Tallinn, Estonia

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, 39

Born on 20 January 1978 in Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Prime Minister of Belgium, Charles Michel, 41

Born on 18 September 1975 in Namur, Belgium

Prime Minister of Tunisia, Youssef Chahed, 41

Born on 18 September 1975 in Tunis, Tunisia

President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, 42

Born on 18 February 1975 in Sadova, Călărași, Moldova

