News Ticker

Tsvangirai defends VP appointments

17th February 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Headline 0

Two men seeking a court order to nullify the appointment of Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as MDC vice presidents faced a setback yesterday after the party’s leader Morgan Tsvangirai accused the pair of relying on a bogus constitution

The duo — Patson Murimoga and George Rice — filed a High Court application in July last year challenging the appointments.

In the application, they cited Tsvangirai, Chamisa, Mudzuri, MDC national chairman Lovemore Moyo and the MDC as respondents.

The respondents’ lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, sought the dismissal of the case on the basis that Murimoga and Rice used the wrong MDC constitution, and did not exhaust internal remedies.

“There is a board that deals with disputes in terms of the party constitution. If there is a dispute, it is dealt with in terms of that constitution,” he said.

He also argued that the applicants made reference to the party’s sixth congress, which has not yet happened, making their application improper before the court.

Mpofu also challenged the applicants’ membership, contending they rushed to pay their subscription fees two days after filing the application in a bid to substantiate their application.

They did not have a locus standi to pursue the matter, he said.

However, the applicants’ lawyer, Zivai Macharaga, said his clients had a right to challenge Tsvangirai’s appointments.

“By virtue of being members, they have the right to file this application. There is nowhere where it is shown that their membership has been withdrawn,” Macharaga said.

He said his clients could not have approached the party’s National Council (NC) before going to court because it was the offender and therefore could not have resolved the issue fairly.

High Court judge Lavender Makoni reserved her ruling on the preliminary point raised.

In his affidavit before the court, Murimoga argued that such appointments must be made directly by congress from nominations made by the provinces.

“The NC is not an elective forum in that there are no elections done … particularly of the deputy president while at the congress there are elections done,” he argued. – Daily News

Related Posts
‘My mother bewitched me, I cannot marry’
‘My mother bewitched me, I cannot marry’
INCESSANT assaults, insults and death threats from her violent son left a Zimunya woman with no choice, but to seek a protection order from the courts last week. Mellesy Moyo appeared ...
READ MORE
British Minister blank on what to do about Zimbabwe
British Minister blank on what to do about Zimbabwe
Britain’s Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Tobias Ellwood has refused to speculate on what will happen in Zimbabwe in the next six months but added that Whitehall ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Increasingly Seeking Help Worldwide As Look East Policy Ruptures
Zimbabwe Increasingly Seeking Help Worldwide As Look East Policy Ruptures
HARARE—Zimbabwe in partnership with regional financiers, African Development Bank, on Thursday concluded a two-day inaugural experts meeting on inclusive growth, investment and poverty reduction. Economic Planning Minister Obert Mpofu told Voice ...
READ MORE
Teenage boy steals dad’s $2 000 to host party – report
Teenage boy steals dad’s $2 000 to host party – report
Bulawayo – A Zimbabwean teenage boy has reportedly appeared before a court for stealing over $2 000 from his father to host a party for his friends. According to the state-owned ...
READ MORE
‘I’m broke’ – Kereke
‘I’m broke’ – Kereke
HARARE - Rape-accused Munyaradzi Kereke can no longer afford legal fees after the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) allegedly garnished his accounts, the Constitutional Court heard yesterday. The Bikita West Zanu PF ...
READ MORE
Mugabe makes emergency Singapore trip amid health scare
Mugabe makes emergency Singapore trip amid health scare
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is in Singapore where he normally receives medical treatment for cancer and cataracts at the state-of-the-art Gleneagles Hospital. By Elias Mambo Mugabe left Zimbabwe purportedly going to New Dehli, ...
READ MORE
A woman who had an arrest warrant for possession of crack cocaine is handcuffed in South Los Angeles, November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Wife threatens to cut off hubby’s privates
A Bulawayo man is reportedly living in fear of losing his privates after his wife threatened to cut off his member with a kitchen knife as punishment for infecting her ...
READ MORE
Norton: Zanu PF reaps the whirlwind
Norton: Zanu PF reaps the whirlwind
ZANU PF’s failure to reclaim the Norton seat in a by-election held last Saturday despite employing its usual dirty tactics of vote-buying, intimidation and violence is an indication that the ...
READ MORE
Legalise Homosexuality in Honour of Banana: Mliswa
Legalise Homosexuality in Honour of Banana: Mliswa
Firebrand Norton Constituency legislator, Temba Mliswa has suggested that Zimbabwe should honor the late President of Zimbabwe (Canaan Banana) whom he alleged was ‘inclined that way’ by legalizing homosexuality. Mliswa made ...
READ MORE
Man caught ‘raping’ brother’s pregnant wife
Man caught ‘raping’ brother’s pregnant wife
A 19-YEAR-OLD Chitungwiza man who was caught having sexual intercourse with his brother’s wife appeared in court yesterday facing rape charges. Shingirai Moyo of Unit F, Seke, denied three counts of ...
READ MORE
‘My mother bewitched me, I cannot marry’
British Minister blank on what to do about
Zimbabwe Increasingly Seeking Help Worldwide As Look East
Teenage boy steals dad’s $2 000 to host
‘I’m broke’ – Kereke
Mugabe makes emergency Singapore trip amid health scare
Wife threatens to cut off hubby’s privates
Norton: Zanu PF reaps the whirlwind
Legalise Homosexuality in Honour of Banana: Mliswa
Man caught ‘raping’ brother’s pregnant wife

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News