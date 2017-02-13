News Ticker

Zuma, Trump reaffirms commitment to strengthen bilateral relations

13th February 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, World 0

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says President Jacob Zuma and his US counterpart Donald Trump have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Zuma’s office confirmed on Monday that it had agreed to a request from the US for a teleconference between him and Trump.

The two presidents also discussed the need to work together on multilateral issues as well, especially the quest for peace and stability on the African continent.

PresidencyZA

@PresidencyZA

President Zuma congratulated President Trump on his election as the 45th President of the United States of America, and the (2/3)

PresidencyZA

@PresidencyZA

Two Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries. (3/3)

Trump has previously referred to South Africa as a crime-ridden mess and said it’s a country waiting to explode.

