Zuma, Trump reaffirms commitment to strengthen bilateral relations

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says President Jacob Zuma and his US counterpart Donald Trump have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Zuma’s office confirmed on Monday that it had agreed to a request from the US for a teleconference between him and Trump.

The two presidents also discussed the need to work together on multilateral issues as well, especially the quest for peace and stability on the African continent.

Trump has previously referred to South Africa as a crime-ridden mess and said it’s a country waiting to explode.