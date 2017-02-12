Moyo endorses Tsvangirai, MDC-T is the real deal

HARARE – Outspoken Zimbabwe Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has singled out the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC as the real deal in Zimbabwe opposition politics.

This comes after the sudden death of Joice Mujuru’s ZimPF that fell apart last week following disagreements among it’s top leadership.

Moyo used his twitter handle separate the real opposition from pretenders;

“A grand coalition in Zim is by definition untenable because there are many opposition individuals but only one real opposition party, MDC-T”.

Morgan Tsvangirai was given a green light by his supporters to form and lead a grand alliance of opposition parties against Robert Mugabe in the upcoming Zimbabwe presidential elections set for 2018.