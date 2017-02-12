News Ticker

Moyo endorses Tsvangirai, MDC-T is the real deal

12th February 2017 Staff Reporter Headline 0

HARARE – Outspoken Zimbabwe Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has  singled out the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC as the real deal in Zimbabwe opposition politics.

This comes after the sudden death of Joice Mujuru’s ZimPF that fell apart last week following disagreements among it’s top leadership.

Moyo used his twitter handle separate the real opposition from pretenders;

“A grand coalition in Zim is by definition untenable because there are many opposition individuals but only one real opposition party, MDC-T”.

Morgan Tsvangirai was given a green light by his supporters to form and lead a grand alliance of opposition parties against Robert Mugabe in the upcoming Zimbabwe presidential elections set for 2018.

 

Related Posts
Grace displays political power
Grace displays political power
HARARE - In yet another public demonstration that President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace has become arguably the single most powerful politician in the ruling post-congress Zanu PF, a huge Cabinet ...
READ MORE
Mugabe threatened to beat me: Mutasa
Mugabe threatened to beat me: Mutasa
FORMER Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa (pictured) has claimed President Robert Mugabe once threatened to physically assault him for refusing to dump former Vice-President Joice Mujuru at the height of ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF Succession battles: G40 goes for the kill
Zanu PF Succession battles: G40 goes for the kill
HARARE - Allies of President Robert Mugabe’s controversial wife Grace are ratcheting up their efforts to “checkmate” Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential aspirations at the post-congress Zanu PF’s annual conference ...
READ MORE
Final Push: Mnangagwa wants Robert Mugabe out
Final Push: Mnangagwa wants Robert Mugabe out
HARARE - As the Zanu PF factional wars get deadlier and dirtier, the party faction linked to embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is increasingly mounting an open rebellion against President ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai moves to avert MDC-T split
Tsvangirai moves to avert MDC-T split
MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has reportedly embarked on a whirlwind tour of the party’s district and provincial structures to avert a looming split triggered by violent factional fights and reports ...
READ MORE
MDC-T says Jonathan Moyo should be arrested for corruption
MDC-T says Jonathan Moyo should be arrested for corruption
The Movement for Democratic Change has called on the police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to arrest Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo and his deputy Godfrey Gandawa following allegations that ...
READ MORE
‘You are free to go’ – Mnangagwa chids rivals
‘You are free to go’ – Mnangagwa chids rivals
CHIRIMANZU - Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is now literally based in Chirumanzu has told Zanu PF ‘rebels’ that if they are tired of being in the party and feel ...
READ MORE
Opposition to gang-up against Zimbabwe’s ageing tyrant Robert Mugabe
Opposition to gang-up against Zimbabwe’s ageing tyrant Robert Mugabe
HARARE - As the eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections get closer, virtually all of the country’s opposition parties are signalling that they are ready to be part of the mooted grand ...
READ MORE
Condemn Injustices, Anti-Mugabe Pastor Urges Prophets
Condemn Injustices, Anti-Mugabe Pastor Urges Prophets
HARARE,- Kariba based cleric and critic of President Robert Mugabe, Patrick Mugadza (45) has urged local prophets with greater influence among the masses to break their silence in the face ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans told to stand ready for President Grace Mugabe
Zimbabweans told to stand ready for President Grace Mugabe
MASVINGO - Former Masvingo provincial minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has warned his former comrades in the warring post-congress Zanu-PF to prepare to salute First Lady Grace Mugabe as the party's leader, ...
READ MORE
Grace displays political power
Mugabe threatened to beat me: Mutasa
Zanu PF Succession battles: G40 goes for the
Final Push: Mnangagwa wants Robert Mugabe out
Tsvangirai moves to avert MDC-T split
MDC-T says Jonathan Moyo should be arrested for
‘You are free to go’ – Mnangagwa chids
Opposition to gang-up against Zimbabwe’s ageing tyrant Robert
Condemn Injustices, Anti-Mugabe Pastor Urges Prophets
Zimbabweans told to stand ready for President Grace

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News