Mawarire Not Arrested For Demonstrating: Mandiwanzira

8th February 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 0

HARARE – ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Supa Mandiwanzira says Evan Mawarire was arrested for violating the law when he broke his bail conditions and not for demonstrating.

Minister Mandiwanzira was addressing journalists after holding a meeting with British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Catriona Lang at the former’s office in Harare this Wednesday morning.

Pastor Mawarire was charged with attempting to subvert President Robert Mugabe’s constitutionally elected government, public violence and insulting the national flag in last year.

Minister Mandiwanzira also explained that the government is the process of promulgating the Cybercrime and Computers Act in collaboration with stakeholders and other interested parties and that anyone with contributions are free to come forward with their proposals.

He was responding to a request by the Ambassador that she wanted to know how some of the bills are progressing after civil society had expressed concern that the bill should strike a balance between protecting people’s human rights and security issues.

The two also discussed technical collaboration and sharing some of the innovations in the area.

Ambassador Lang also expressed her views on the Brexit process and the United Kingdom’s relationship with the US President Donald Trump. – ZBC

