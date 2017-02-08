Mawarire Not Arrested For Demonstrating: Mandiwanzira

HARARE – ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Supa Mandiwanzira says Evan Mawarire was arrested for violating the law when he broke his bail conditions and not for demonstrating.
Minister Mandiwanzira was addressing journalists after holding a meeting with British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Catriona Lang at the former’s office in Harare this Wednesday morning.
Pastor Mawarire was charged with attempting to subvert President Robert Mugabe’s constitutionally elected government, public violence and insulting the national flag in last year.
Minister Mandiwanzira also explained that the government is the process of promulgating the Cybercrime and Computers Act in collaboration with stakeholders and other interested parties and that anyone with contributions are free to come forward with their proposals.
He was responding to a request by the Ambassador that she wanted to know how some of the bills are progressing after civil society had expressed concern that the bill should strike a balance between protecting people’s human rights and security issues.
The two also discussed technical collaboration and sharing some of the innovations in the area.
Ambassador Lang also expressed her views on the Brexit process and the United Kingdom’s relationship with the US President Donald Trump. – ZBC
Opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) interim leader Joice Mujuru has set September 3 as the tentative date for her party’s inaugural convention.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
The convention set for Harare will be ...
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was probably the biggest beneficiary of the brutal and sometimes comic purging of his nemesis Joice Mujuru and her loyalists two years ago.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
Mnangagwa finally landed ...
EXPELLED Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa has made sensational claims that his former colleagues intend to kill him before a by-election is held in his former Headlands constituency, ...
HARARE — A leading Zimbabwean economist has blamed the worsening cash crisis on inconsistent government policies and urged the government to reform to attract investment.
The cash crunch has forced banks ...
LOS ANGELES – Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was “overjoyed” to bring them into her family. The […]
Internationally-acclaimed musician Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has been forced to cancel his United States of America tour, after being denied a visa at the US Embassy in Harare as his shows coincide with a summit of […]
Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]