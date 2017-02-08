News Ticker

Outspoken Mutodi faces the axe

8th February 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 0

The Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial executive has summoned Energy Mutodi — an avowed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa ally — to appear before a disciplinary committee.

The musician-cum-politician faces a slew of charges, including undermining congress resolutions.

He stands accused of going against the party’s December 2016 Masvingo annual congress resolution to declare President Robert Mugabe Zanu PF’s 2018 election presidential candidate.

Over the past weeks, Mutodi has been very vocal on the need for the party to hold an extraordinary congress to replace soon-to-be 93 years old Mugabe ahead of the polls.

Zanu PF’s Mashonaland East province acting secretary for administration, David Musabayana, has since written to Mutodi ordering him to appear before a disciplinary committee on March 3, 2017.

According to the February 4, 2017 letter, Mutodi is accused of disloyalty, failure to strengthen, promote and defend the party as well as bringing it into disrepute.

“The hearing is to consider and discuss disciplinary allegations of misconduct charges that follow: undermining the authority and powers of the National People’s Conference to declare the president of the party elected at the Congress as the State presidential candidate of the party as outlined in the Zanu PF Constitution of 2014, Article 6 on membership section 33 (3),” the letter read.

“If you are found guilty of the allegations . . . then we may recommend disciplinary sanctions up to and including suspension and cancellation of your Zanu PF membership,” Musabayana said.

Mutodi was also barred from carrying out any activities for and on behalf of the party, until finalisation of his disciplinary case.

“You are also prohibited immediately from holding any party post or engage in party meetings pending the outcome of your disciplinary hearing pencilled for the 3rd of March 2017,” he said.

“Your failure to respect the prohibition order or attempts to disregard the same may be deemed to be an act of insubordination and the relevant sections of the 2014 Zanu PF constitution will be invoked,” Musabayana said.

Contacted for comment on the current political developments pertaining to the disciplinary hearing, Mutodi refused to comment, saying the matter was still before a disciplinary panel and was therefore sub judice.

Zanu PF is currently embroiled in serious factional fights pitting Generation 40 (G40) and Team Lacoste.

Mutodi, together with some war veterans, are largely seen as Team Lacoste members and have been calling for Mugabe to step down to make way for Mnangagwa while those in the rival G40 camp are fighting tooth and nail to block the Midlands godfather’s ascendancy.

Following these calls, Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga described all those calling for Mugabe to step down as day-dreamers, declaring Zanu PF youths’ intention to even take up arms to defend the nonagenarian leader who turns 93 this month.

A top Zanu PF official who spoke on condition of anonymity said it was highly likely that Mutodi would be expelled and the hearing was just a mere formality.

“The decision has already been made. The issue is to silence all the voices asking for the retirement of Mugabe. It’s very unfortunate that the party has failed to accommodate the young who, for obvious reasons, see themselves disadvantaged by the nonagenarian’s destructive policies,” the official said, adding that the G40 was aimed at eliminating all Mnangagwa’s perceived sympathisers from the party. Daily News

Related Posts
‘9 new radio stations coming soon’
‘9 new radio stations coming soon’
HARARE - The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Professor Jonathan Moyo says the nation will soon know the 9 successful applicants shortlisted to run metro radio stations following ...
READ MORE
Part-time wife. . .becomes another man’s weekend special
Part-time wife. . .becomes another man’s weekend special
THEIR 30 YEARS of marriage have, unfortunately, included years of shame and anger. The man claims he has been stabbed twice — by his wife and her boyfriend! And every Friday ...
READ MORE
Grace rocks Mnangagwa
Grace rocks Mnangagwa
HARARE - First Lady Grace Mugabe’s presumed ambitions to elbow out Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the post-congress Zanu PF’s bitter war to succeed President Robert Mugabe got a massive ...
READ MORE
Mujuru says she rejects expulsion from Zanu PF
Mujuru says she rejects expulsion from Zanu PF
FORMER vice president Joice Mujuru on Thursday said she would fight her expulsion from the ruling Zanu-PF party after falling out with President Robert Mugabe. Mujuru, who was previously tipped as ...
READ MORE
MDC-T is a ‘satanic’ movement – Mnangagwa
MDC-T is a ‘satanic’ movement – Mnangagwa
Opposition MDC-T is a "satanic" movement and all Zimbabweans who voted for the party during the 2013 elections to seek "redemption from the Lord for supping with the devil", Vice ...
READ MORE
Zim police looking for journo who worked on NYT story – reports
Zim police looking for journo who worked on NYT story – reports
Harare - Police in Zimbabwe say they are looking for a local journalist who verified fake President Robert Mugabe quotes to a New York Times writer, press reports said on ...
READ MORE
407 Zim repatriates on way to Beitbridge
407 Zim repatriates on way to Beitbridge
Harare - A first contingent of more than 400 Zimbabweans fleeing xenophobic violence in Durban is expected to reach the Beitbridge border post on Monday, the official Herald newspaper reported. Buses ...
READ MORE
Mugabe says empowerment law confusing investors
Mugabe says empowerment law confusing investors
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's black empowerment policy that aims to tranfer majority shares from foreign-owned firms to locals is confusing potential investors and makes it hard to compete for foreign ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime threatens “traitorous” war veterans after savaging ageing tyrant
Zimbabwe regime threatens “traitorous” war veterans after savaging ageing tyrant
Zimbabwe’s government denounced leading independence war veterans as traitors on Saturday for an unprecedented attack on ageing President Robert Mugabe and vowed to identify its unnamed authors and put them ...
READ MORE
MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa for bragging about his “killing abilities”
MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa for bragging about his “killing abilities”
THE opposition MDC-T party has hit out at vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of threatening private companies and trying to instil fear among ordinary Zimbabweans. “Emmerson Mnangagwa should be told ...
READ MORE
‘9 new radio stations coming soon’
Part-time wife. . .becomes another man’s weekend special
Grace rocks Mnangagwa
Mujuru says she rejects expulsion from Zanu PF
MDC-T is a ‘satanic’ movement – Mnangagwa
Zim police looking for journo who worked on
407 Zim repatriates on way to Beitbridge
Mugabe says empowerment law confusing investors
Zimbabwe regime threatens “traitorous” war veterans after savaging
MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa for bragging about his “killing

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News