News Ticker

Mawarie of #ThisFlag Protest Movement, Denied Bail

3rd February 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Headline 0

Zimbabwe Pastor Evan Mawarire, who led protests last year against President Robert Mugabe's authoritarian government, arrives in handcuffs in the back of a pickup truck at the Harare Magistrates Court on February 3, 2017 in Harare. The Zimbabwean pastor who led protests last year against President Robert Mugabe's authoritarian government was arrested at Harare airport on February 1, as he returned to the country after several months abroad. Evan Mawarire emerged as the leader of the popular #ThisFlag protest movement that quickly grew into the largest street demonstrations against Mugabe in several years. / AFP / Jekesai NJIKIZANA (Photo credit should read JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Zimbabwean pastor Evan Mawarire, who sparked a protest movement against the government of longtime dictator Robert Mugabe called #ThisFlag, was denied bail on Friday after being arrested on his sudden return from exile in the U.S.

The pastor is accused of subverting a constitutionally elected government, an offense that carries a 20-year sentence. He is also faces charges for “incitement for public violence and criminalizing the Zimbabwean flag,” Mawarire’s lawyer Harrison Knomo tells TIME.

Knomo says he will be applying for bail at the country’s High Court on Feb. 6. “The first thing is to make sure that he is out on bail, then we can concentrate on the main charges,” Knomo says, after leaving Harare’s Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mawarire, unexpectedly, inspired thousands when he posted a video with the hashtag, #ThisFlag, in April, 2016. The viral clip of him lamenting against the country’s moribund economy, corruption and human rights abuses, led to several anti-government protests and large-scale strike actions that paralyzed cities around the country. “When I look at the flag it’s not a reminder of my pride and inspiration, it feels as if I just want to belong to another country” he said in the video, with a Zimbabwean flag draped on his shoulders.

The protests were unprecedented in scale and frequency, leading some to refer to the events as Zimbabwe’s Arab Spring. Economic anger was (and still is) on the rise in the country, with the government struggling to pay civil servants’ salaries, and more than 4 million locals requiring food aid due to a 2016 drought that severely impacted agricultural production.

Mawarire was arrested later that year on charges of treason. But in the face of angry protests, with thousands massing outside a court in support of the pastor, Mawarire’s charges were thrown out by a magistrate. Fearing for his safety, Mawarire fled to South Africa before moving to the U.S. with his wife, Samantha, and children, days after his release from prison in July 2016.

Mugabe, who has led the country with his ZANU PF party since its independence in 1980, ominously criticized Mawarire’s departure, accusing him of being sponsored by foreign countries. “So beware these men of cloth, not all of them are true preachers of the Bible. I don’t know whether they are serving God. They spell God in reverse,” the longtime dictator said in public speech. “The Mawarires, if they don’t like to live with us, let them go to those who are sponsoring them, to the countries that are sponsoring them.”

The 92-year-old Mugabe’s regime is notorious for its attacks on dissent: arresting journalists, suppressing voters with force, beating opposition figures and abducting known activists. In 2015, activist Itai Dzamara never returned after being taken by force into unmarked vehicle. His wife accuses the authorities for his disappearance. In the face of that, Mawarire departure lost him some support from veteran activists, angry that he fled while countless have remained and faced the fury of Mugabe’s forces, South Africa’s Daily Maverick reports.

Rights’ groups are calling the current charges against Mawarire trumped up, criticizing the government for attempting to subvert peaceful activism in the country, yet again. ” The Zimbabwean authorities are using the oldest tricks in the book by misusing the criminal justice system to target Pastor Evan Mawarire. He has committed no crime but to take a stand against human rights violations,” Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Southern Africa, said in a statement.

While it is not clear why Mawarire decided to return now, he told South Africa’s Daily Maverick hours before he flew back to Harare that, maybe, his new-found international profile could protect him. In the Feb. 1 interview, Mawarire said he would try to unite opposition parties, while also suggesting a future role in politics. “The more I think about the options, the steps going forward, I realize you can only shout about potholes for so long. You start to realize where change comes from… it may be time to throw your hat in” he told the Daily Maverick.

Related Posts
Mutare student killed in suspected Satanism ritual
Mutare student killed in suspected Satanism ritual
MUTARE – The family of 22-year-old Fadzayi Paradzayi who was killed in a car accident together with two others in Nyanga early last month is suspecting foul play, attributing the ...
READ MORE
SADC troika skirts around mounting Zimbabwe crisis
SADC troika skirts around mounting Zimbabwe crisis
GABORONE, Botswana - Regional leaders, including President Robert Mugabe met in Gaborone, Botswana, for the Southern African Development Double Troika meeting Tuesday but Zimbabwe was not on the agenda. Instead, ...
READ MORE
Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere; brands him immature and unintelligent
Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere; brands him immature and unintelligent
HARARE - Former War Veterans Minister Christopher Mutsvangwa has waded into Zanu PF factional fights mocking Savior Kasukuwere as immature and unintelligent for the position of Party Commissar. Addressing youths who ...
READ MORE
G40 plans big anti-Mnangagwa demo
G40 plans big anti-Mnangagwa demo
HARARE - As the Zanu PF faction opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding President Robert Mugabe cranks up the political heat on him the warring partys ambitious Young ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe, Swaziland, are Africa’s most unfree
Zimbabwe, Swaziland, are Africa’s most unfree
Johannebsurg - Satisfaction with democracy remains elusive, as just 51 percent of citizens surveyed in 28 African countries believed their country was a full democracy, or one with just a ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe in violation of African Union protocols
Zimbabwe in violation of African Union protocols
HARARE —Zimbabwe has come under the human rights spotlight, barely three days after its president Robert Mugabe was elected to the African Union chair. The government used violence and restricted humanitarian ...
READ MORE
‘Abducted’ Zim activist is now in police custody – lawyer
‘Abducted’ Zim activist is now in police custody – lawyer
Harare - A Zimbabwe activist who was reported abducted during protests in Harare on Friday has been found in police custody, a human rights lawyer said. Irene Petras of the Zimbabwe ...
READ MORE
Calls For Adoption of SA Rand Get Louder As U.S Dollar ‘Vanishes’
Calls For Adoption of SA Rand Get Louder As U.S Dollar ‘Vanishes’
HARARE — As the shortage of cash in Zimbabwe’s financial institutions continues, there is a mounting call for the adoption of the South African rand as a major currency in ...
READ MORE
Thieves steal from police chief Chihuri
Thieves steal from police chief Chihuri
HARARE - Two security guards, who allegedly connived with three daring thieves who stole wheels from two of police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri’s Mercedes Benz vehicles last week, were hauled before ...
READ MORE
Moyo defends Robert Mugabe Kalanga savage attack
Moyo defends Robert Mugabe Kalanga savage attack
THE embattled Zimbabwean regime on Monday defended President Robert Mugabe’s much derided comment that Kalangas were “uneducated” criminals, with information minister Jonathan Moyo saying what his boss said was a ...
READ MORE
Mutare student killed in suspected Satanism ritual
SADC troika skirts around mounting Zimbabwe crisis
Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere; brands him immature and unintelligent
G40 plans big anti-Mnangagwa demo
Zimbabwe, Swaziland, are Africa’s most unfree
Zimbabwe in violation of African Union protocols
‘Abducted’ Zim activist is now in police custody
Calls For Adoption of SA Rand Get Louder
Thieves steal from police chief Chihuri
Moyo defends Robert Mugabe Kalanga savage attack

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Why Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are ‘boycotting’ the Grammys 2017

2nd February 2017 Staff Reporter 1

Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived […]

Arts & Entertainment

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News