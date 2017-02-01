News Ticker

Premature Zanu PF campaign in full swing

1st February 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Politics 0

HARARE – Another dogfight is brewing in the warring Zanu PF as aspiring MPs are already campaigning, even in constituencies held by their colleagues, despite calls by party bigwigs to wait for primary elections.

While under normal circumstances aspiring parliamentary and local government candidates are supposed to start canvassing for votes after a directive from the Zanu PF politburo, sitting MPs are already complaining that party cadres eyeing their constituencies have already hit the ground running.

Yesterday, Zanu PF secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, warned those who had started campaigning to cease doing so as the party had not set the criteria for selecting candidates yet.

“Campaigns enable us as politicians to be known and voted for….but for now, stop it,” he was quoted as saying by the State media.

However, MPs who spoke to the Daily News said the rival Generation 40 (G40) and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste were already positioning their preferred candidates for each constituency.

“There are comrades who have not heeded calls by the national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, that people should desist from campaigning in other people’s constituencies  and it’s confusing supporters,” Maramba Pfungwe legislator, Washington Musvaire,  complained yesterday.

“Sadly, some of them, especially in my constituency for example Godfrey Chikono and Kenneth Mutiwekuziva, are provincial executive members yet they are showing traits of indiscipline, something which the national PC has been preaching against because it divides the party unnecessarily,” he grumbled.

“There are also others who include Paul Karimazondo who has been active on the ground campaigning against me while Chikono uses his position as administrator in the party constituency office to make sure I am sidelined from attending important meetings where he advances his interests,” Musvaire went on.

The elections are important because senators and MPs who would have won the Zanu PF internal elections  stand a good chance of not only being appointed into Cabinet, but also becoming part of the party’s decision making organs, the presidium, the politburo and the central committee.

Instead of counting on Mugabe’s benevolence, Zanu PF hawks would want to secure positions in the bicameral Parliament to enable them to gun for other senior appointments from there.

While Mugabe singularly appoints members of the politburo and central committee, the soon-to-be 93 years old is known to draw the bulk of the appointees from sitting legislators.

Therefore, numerous political careers now hinge on these primaries so much that tensions are reaching breaking point.

As far as party faithful are concerned, those who shall be elected to represent the revolutionary party during the next general elections might become the party’s aspiring next generation of bigwigs.

In other words, these primary elections could be the waterloo for many because the results will roughly indicate the ‘Who is who’ in the party’s next generation of political power brokers.

So bad is the situation that Kasukuwere was forced to announce last week that Zanu PF had not yet directed aspiring candidates to campaign.

“Some people are already moving into consistencies where there are incumbents with some freebies campaigning. Please stop that,” Kasukuwere said.

“You will be told when the time to campaign comes. The incumbents are still there, so please support them, don’t disturb them”.

Some of the incumbent legislators in Mashonaland East Province, who have fallen victim to the pre-mature campaigns, include Simbaneuta Mudarikwa whose Uzumba constituency is being reportedly eyed by Jerry Gotora, Joseph Kandemiri and one Gwashavanhu.

In Marondera West, Provincial minister Ambrose Mutinhiri is under pressure from Foster Gwanzura and Spiwe Mukunyaidze while Chikomba Central’s Felix Mhona is under threat from provincial chairperson Bernard Makokove, who is allegedly campaigning in the constituency.

On the other hand, Muzarabani South’s Christopher Chitindi is battling with Tapera Size, while Shamva South MP, Joseph Mapiki risks losing his constituency to either Sydney Chiwara or one Nyamadzawo.

In Masvingo, businessman-cum-musician Energy Mutodi is said to be giving provincial political commissar, Jeppy Jaboon, sleepless nights over Bikita South constituency while former deputy Health minister Paul Chimedza’s position in Gutu South is under threat form Noel Mandebvu. – Daily News

Related Posts
Obama deploys senior US officials to Zimbabwe
Obama deploys senior US officials to Zimbabwe
TWO senior United States (U.S.) officials are set to visit Zimbabwe next week to consult with the government, the opposition and civil society groups on issues including human rights, democracy ...
READ MORE
Mugabe praises G-40; leaves Mnangagwa hanging out to dry
Mugabe praises G-40; leaves Mnangagwa hanging out to dry
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has singled out his wife Grace and political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere for praise for working tirelessly to mobilise support and keep Zanu PF alive. BY Everson Mushava Mugabe was ...
READ MORE
Wikileaks: ‘Mugabe must be phased out for ZANU-PF to survive’ – Kasukuwere told US officials
Wikileaks: ‘Mugabe must be phased out for ZANU-PF to survive’ – Kasukuwere told US officials
LOCAL government minister and Zanu PF political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere was one of the young barons that entered into Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front politics when he was elected to ...
READ MORE
Broke Zimbabwe fails to pay its SADC membership subscription
Broke Zimbabwe fails to pay its SADC membership subscription
Gaborone – Zimbabwe has failed to pay its just US $2 million contribution to the Southern African Development Community kitty this year, blaming the banking system. According to documents prepared for ...
READ MORE
Protests unstoppable say MDC-T VPs
Protests unstoppable say MDC-T VPs
Zimbabwe has in the past month witnessed peaceful protests and violent riots sparked by police’s unprovoked heavyhandedness as disgruntled citizens press for President Robert Mugabe’s resignation. the big interview BY XOLISANI ...
READ MORE
Only a coalition can kick out Robert Mugabe
Only a coalition can kick out Robert Mugabe
HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC and former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) say President Robert Mugabe’s governing Zanu PF party is desperately working to scuttle ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF Succession battles: G40 goes for the kill
Zanu PF Succession battles: G40 goes for the kill
HARARE - Allies of President Robert Mugabe’s controversial wife Grace are ratcheting up their efforts to “checkmate” Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential aspirations at the post-congress Zanu PF’s annual conference ...
READ MORE
Mujuru sets sights on Robert Mugabe’s presidency
Mujuru sets sights on Robert Mugabe’s presidency
AS the bitter battle to succeed Zimbabwe's ageing President Robert Mugabe drags on, IBTimes UK profiles wild card, and former Vice President, Joice Mujuru who is set to join the ...
READ MORE
Muchinguri storms out of Politburo
Muchinguri storms out of Politburo
ZANU-PF secretary for transport, Oppah Muchinguri, shocked members of the Politburo when she stormed out of a meeting held at the party’s national headquarters on Wednesday last week in the ...
READ MORE
‘Mnangagwa not Justice minister’
‘Mnangagwa not Justice minister’
HARARE - In a view that could have far-reaching implications, the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, said yesterday that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not Justice minister as it ...
READ MORE
Obama deploys senior US officials to Zimbabwe
Mugabe praises G-40; leaves Mnangagwa hanging out to
Wikileaks: ‘Mugabe must be phased out for ZANU-PF
Broke Zimbabwe fails to pay its SADC membership
Protests unstoppable say MDC-T VPs
Only a coalition can kick out Robert Mugabe
Zanu PF Succession battles: G40 goes for the
Mujuru sets sights on Robert Mugabe’s presidency
Muchinguri storms out of Politburo
‘Mnangagwa not Justice minister’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber ‘taking a break after gruelling tour’ as Paris Jackson fears exhaustion

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Justin Bieber fans should enjoy him while they can as the pop star is reportedly taking a break after wrapping up his Purpose World Tour. The reports come after Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson expressed […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News