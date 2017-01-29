News Ticker

We are cowards, says Mapfumo

29th January 2017 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment, Headline 0

Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo has thrown his weight behind South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who last week said it was high time that President Robert Mugabe steps down.

By Moses Mugugunyeki and Edgar Gweshe

Malema addressed the media in Braamfontein, South Africa last Monday where he urged the soon to be 93-year-old leader to relinquish power. The firebrand EFF leader said Mugabe could not even control a spade, therefore he was no longer capable of discharging his responsibilities.

However, his utterances did not go down well with some Zanu PF members, who dismissed Malema’s call on their leader to step down.

On Friday, Mapfumo came out guns blazing, rallying behind Malema whom he said spoke the truth about Zimbabwe.

“I tend to agree with Malema. I think he gave a perfect description of us Zimbabweans, that we are a bunch of cowards. Cowards are not only in Zanu PF, but the majority of us. Malema spoke the truth. Everyday Mugabe and his cronies are looting and yet no one is challenging that,” Mapfumo said in an exclusive interview with The Standard Style.

The Chimurenga music maestro who is finalising his forthcoming album said Zimbabweans, including himself, should not sit on their laurels while the country is “burning”.

“There is a lot of corruption happening and only yesterday [Thursday] I was reading on the internet that Zimbabwe was now among the top five most corrupt countries in the world. Grace Mugabe is busy buying expensive rings costing millions of dollars using ‘looted’ money but no one is challenging that. Why are people silent?” said the singer who is now based in Oregon in the United States.

The Vanhu Vatema hitmaker also took a swipe at MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai whom he described as a “useless and selfish leader”.

“Tsvangirai is useless. He won in the 2008 elections but later joined the government of national unity taking over the prime minister’s position. That shows how selfish he is. What kind of leader is that? Why doesn’t he step down and give a young leader a chance so that he can rest because I heard he is not well? He is like Mugabe who is holding on to power,” he said.

“I can’t even talk of [Joice] Mujuru because she still idolises Mugabe and sees nothing wrong in him. I believe the current crop of opposition leaders has run out of ideas. We want leaders who stand for the masses. Leaders like [Tanzania’s president John] Magafuli and Thomas Sankara [Burkina Faso’s revolutionary hero] are good examples of selfless and revolutionary leadership that our continent needs. If Africa had such kind of leaders, surely our continent would have been far.”

On the formation of a coalition by opposition political parties, Mapfumo said the idea was good but will not benefit the ordinary man on the street.

“It is a good idea, but I think it’s a sheer waste of time because Mugabe has rigged — the playing field is not even. A coalition should be about the masses and not leaders and it won’t work. Whom will it benefit?”

The fearless singer described war veterans as mercenaries, who are after nothing but money.

“They are the same people who caused this situation when they demanded money for going to war. Why should you be paid if you were fighting for people? They are mercenaries concerned about their pockets. Their patron is a thief and we have not heard that they have chased him, meaning they still love him,” he said.

“Zimbabweans should not be fooled by the so-called factions in Zanu PF because those are the same people and they will not change. Wait and see when the elections come. I bet you won’t hear any of these factions, it will be one Zanu PF and they always unite to defend their loot. War veterans should first apologise to Zimbabweans for the violence they caused during past elections if people are to believe them.”

Mapfumo, whose music has rubbed the government the wrong way, said his latest project — a 12-track album — would be released on Independence Day. He said one of the tracks on the album Chauya Chauya kuZimbabwe Kusiri Kufa Ndekupi has a significant political impact on Zimbabwe and provides power for positive change and unity.

Related Posts
Zanu PF burns in Mnangagwa’s backyard
Zanu PF burns in Mnangagwa’s backyard
HARARE - As the race to succeed President Robert Mugabe in the warring post-congress Zanu PF intensifies, embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies are coming under more pressure from the ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa under siege as Zanu PF infighting escalates
Mnangagwa under siege as Zanu PF infighting escalates
HARARE - A mere three weeks into his tenure as President Robert Mugabe’s senior lieutenant, the knives are now being sharpened against Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zanu PF’s ugly ...
READ MORE
‘I would rather die than rejoin Zanu PF’
‘I would rather die than rejoin Zanu PF’
HARARE - Former Zanu PF senior official Didymus Mutasa says he would “rather die than rejoin” President Robert Mugabe’s warring governing party as has been “maliciously speculated” on social media ...
READ MORE
Jennifer Lopez and Drake are officially dating
Jennifer Lopez and Drake are officially dating
It's official – Jennifer Lopez and Drake are dating. Despite repeated denials from Lopez of not having any interest in "being one of Drake's girls", it appears she has succumbed ...
READ MORE
Mariah Carey-Beyonce collabo pending?
Mariah Carey-Beyonce collabo pending?
Mariah Carey is keen to get in the music studio with Beyoncé, with the singer chatting to Access Hollywood about a potential collaboration in the future. She said: “I would ...
READ MORE
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Let Miley Cyrus lick it, and it will sell
A piano licked by Miley Cyrus has sold for $50 000 (about R713 117). The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker agreed to help Linda Perry sell off the instrument - which was donated ...
READ MORE
Is Mnangagwa the ultimate survivor, or is he living on borrowed time?
Is Mnangagwa the ultimate survivor, or is he living on borrowed time?
EVENTS of Wednesday last week proved that the 69-year old veteran politician is indeed a cunning survivor — that is if he is not living on borrowed time.GIVEN the rough ...
READ MORE
They shots and killed my husband; then burnt his body! – Mujuru
They shots and killed my husband; then burnt his body! – Mujuru
HARARE - Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has made sensational claims that her late husband, liberation struggle icon and decorated army general Solomon Mujuru, was murdered in August 2011. Speaking in ...
READ MORE
Macheso’s ex-wife Tafadzwa pregnant?
Macheso’s ex-wife Tafadzwa pregnant?
HARARE - Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso’s ex-wife Tafadzwa Mapako yesterday made stunning revelations that she was three months pregnant as she appeared in court over an assault charge. The news of ...
READ MORE
Hospitalized rapper Kanye West said to be in spiritual crisis
Hospitalized rapper Kanye West said to be in spiritual crisis
Rapper Kanye West was reported on Tuesday to be undergoing a spiritual crisis after being hospitalized for exhaustion following the cancellation of the remainder of his U.S. tour. West's reality star ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF burns in Mnangagwa’s backyard
Mnangagwa under siege as Zanu PF infighting escalates
‘I would rather die than rejoin Zanu PF’
Jennifer Lopez and Drake are officially dating
Mariah Carey-Beyonce collabo pending?
Let Miley Cyrus lick it, and it will
Is Mnangagwa the ultimate survivor, or is he
They shots and killed my husband; then burnt
Macheso’s ex-wife Tafadzwa pregnant?
Hospitalized rapper Kanye West said to be in

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News