News Ticker

Zanu PF infighting escalates

27th January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Politics 0

HARARE – As Zanu PF’s ugly tribal, factional and succession wars continue to escalate, angry war veterans have threatened to beat up ruling party supporters who are planning to denounce Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, upon President Robert Mugabe’s expected return to the country tomorrow, from his month-long holiday in the Far East.

This comes as the Zanu PF faction going by the moniker Generation 40 (G40), and which is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe, is said to be planning to transport thousands of party supporters to the Harare International Airport tomorrow morning, to welcome back the nonagenarian and his family.

The disaffected leadership of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) told the Daily News yesterday that it had “impeccable intelligence” suggesting that the G40 had mobilised its supporters to embarrass Mnangagwa at the airport by brandishing placards denouncing the Midlands godfather for hobnobbing with sacked party officials during the festive season.

“We want to warn them (G40 kingpins and their supporters) that they are going too far. Kana vachienda kunogamuchira Mugabe ngavaende vanogamuchira Mugabe (If they want to go and welcome Mugabe, then they should do just that),” warned combative ZNLWVA secretary-general Victor Matemadanda.

“Vakada kusimudza maplacards ekunyomba (if they wave placards to embarrass and provoke) VP Mnangagwa, we as the group from the liberation struggle will fight back, not because we are saying Mugabe is not the president, but because we are fighting on behalf of a fellow comrade.

“We know that they are making placards and we have put our people on standby. Ngavafambe nawo maplacards acho tivone. Tinodzigura zviuno chembere idzodzo. Vakangofamba nemaplacards vachiti Ngwena kudii-dii tinovadira. Ende kumajere kwacho tavakukuziva tinokudzokera (Let them wave their placards against Mnangagwa and we will teach them a hard lesson. We will beat them up. We are not afraid to go back to jail),” he added.

“Iye president wacho ngaazive kuti varikuronga zvinhu zvavo vachida kusvoora ED (Mnangagwa) he must reprimand them. Even vasina kuita, he must tell them that this nonsense must come to an end, otherwise tozoti ndiye arikuvatuma. (Mugabe himself must stop them and if he does not we will conclude that he is the one who is behind them),” Matemadanda charged further.

Two weeks ago, the Daily News reported that some G40 members were planning a meeting with Mugabe upon his return from his holiday, to raise their concerns over Mnangagwa’s alleged plotting against the nonagenarian, as well as against the infamous “Cupgate” saga.

This was after Mnangagwa hosted sacked Zanu PF officials at his rural home during the festive season, with his party foes alleging that this was in fact a meeting organised to plot the ouster of Mugabe from power.

Since the images of Mnangagwa holding the much-obsessed about coffee mug (written I Am The Boss) emerged in the public domain, the G40 has gone to town about the issue, interpreting it as the VP’s open statement that he has unbridled presidential ambitions.

G40-linked party officials who subsequently met at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare, issued a statement in which they called for a probe into Mnangagwa for hobnobbing with the likes of war veterans’ leader Christopher Mutsvangwa and maverick businessman-cum-politician, Energy Mutodi.

Matemadanda reiterated to the Daily News yesterday that Mnangagwa was poised to succeed Mugabe, despite the alleged spirited efforts by the G40 to stand in the VP’s way.

Repeating the “chinhu ichi (This Thing)” phrase which gained notoriety after State media columnist Nathaniel Manheru recently used it amid much controversy, Matemadanda said the structures for a post-Mugabe era were already in place.

“Chinhu ichi is the political foundation for Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is not for a special tribe or ethnicity. We would like to advise Mugabe that he is now old and there is the natural process to come. He will go.

“He became the country’s prime minister when he was 56 and it is now our turn. We have been patient for a long time. We are now in our 60s and 70s and are ready.

“We have been in the queue for a long time and it is now our turn. We are going to rule this country, otherwise there will be gnashing of teeth,” Matemadanda warned ominously.

“Those who are saying Mugabe should rule forever are only protecting their interests. They are corrupt. But the bottom line is that this country does not belong to Mugabe. This country does not also belong to Zvimba.

“Those who think that they will jump the queue are mistaken. They don’t have respect for anyone, including the military. So, we are saying it is now our chance. Only thieves want Mugabe to continue ruling.

“That is why we are saying chine vene vacho chinhu ichi (This thing has its owners). Those people in G40, they should know that there will be a day without Mugabe,” he added.

The war veterans have been feuding with Mugabe ever since they broke their 41-year relationship with him mid last year, over their worsening plight and the country’s deepening political and economic rot.

Until that time, the fed-up ex-combatants had served as Mugabe and Zanu PF’s pillars, waging particularly brutal campaigns against opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC, especially in the bloody elections of 2000 and 2008.

The former freedom fighters’ stunning fallout with Mugabe and Zanu PF later saw Mutsvangwa being fired from both the Cabinet and the ruling party last year, while many of their other top leaders have also since been banished from the imploding former liberation movement, in addition to being hauled before the courts.

A meeting in April to try and mend relations between the war vets and Mugabe failed to resolve the stalemate, with the former freedom fighters setting difficult conditions for the nonagenarian, including that he ditches alleged G40 kingpins such as Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and the ruling party’s national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

And since the “Cupgate” saga, Mnangagwa’s allies, particularly a large cross-section of war veterans, have escalated their loud calls for Mugabe to retire and pave the way for his long time aide to take over the reins at both party and government levels.

Expelled former Mashonaland Central youth chairman, Godfrey Tsenengamu, recently joined this growing chorus by Team Lacoste to have Mnangagwa succeed Mugabe.

Mutodi has also vented along similar lines, imploring Zanu PF to hold an extraordinary congress to choose Mugabe’s successor.

He also claimed that Mugabe had become so unpopular in Zanu PF that “99 percent” of the party’s members now wanted him to resign before the eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections, as there was allegedly no way that the nonagenarian could win elections against popular opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

However, Mugabe has studiously refused to name a successor, arguing that his party should rather follow what he sees as a more democratic process: managing his succession via a congress.

Related Posts
Panic in Zimbabwe regime as Chineses loot economy
Panic in Zimbabwe regime as Chineses loot economy
RELATIONS between Zimbabwe and China could sour after revelations nationals from the Asian country are mopping hard currency from the economy, creating a cash crisis that has triggered panic in ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe talking to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa after his address to war veterans in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
Robert Mugabe’s family rejects Mnangagwa as successor
Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao yesterday declared that he will never support Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged bid to succeed President Robert Mugabe in another dramatic twist to the battle to replace ...
READ MORE
Want to buy lunch, clothes, phone cards? Ask a Harare policeman
Want to buy lunch, clothes, phone cards? Ask a Harare policeman
HARARE (Reuters) - Walking through the corridors of the homicide section at Harare's main police station, it is the "for sale" signs on office doors that stand out more than ...
READ MORE
Russia Deploys Advanced Air-defense Missiles to Syria as Tensions Escalates
Russia Deploys Advanced Air-defense Missiles to Syria as Tensions Escalates
MOSCOW- In a move raising the potential threat of a Russia-NATO conflict, Russia said Wednesday it will deploy long-range air defense missiles to its base in Syria and destroy any ...
READ MORE
Is Mnangagwa the ultimate survivor, or is he living on borrowed time?
Is Mnangagwa the ultimate survivor, or is he living on borrowed time?
EVENTS of Wednesday last week proved that the 69-year old veteran politician is indeed a cunning survivor — that is if he is not living on borrowed time.GIVEN the rough ...
READ MORE
Zanu-PF Succession Dispute Burdening Zimbabwe Economy
Zanu-PF Succession Dispute Burdening Zimbabwe Economy
Zimbabwe's former finance minister Tendai Biti says he has no faith in the new look Zanu PF team, including newly-minted vice presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekhezela Phoko, and their capacity ...
READ MORE
Appealing to Zimbabwe’s ‘forgotten’ rural areas, Maxwell Shumba makes his ZimFirst party all-inclusive
Appealing to Zimbabwe’s ‘forgotten’ rural areas, Maxwell Shumba makes his ZimFirst party all-inclusive
In an effort to stand out from the new political parties on the scene, Maxwell Shumba, the founder of ZimFirst party, says he is appealing to all Zimbabweans, but has ...
READ MORE
Protests planned for Kasukuwere’s son studying in Wales
Protests planned for Kasukuwere’s son studying in Wales
SWANSEA - Zanu PF chief terror Chief and Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere's son, Takudzwa, is studying at Swansea University in the UK. Some Zimbabweans are livid. Some are plotting a ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Economic Meltdown Worrying Botswana
Zimbabwe Economic Meltdown Worrying Botswana
GABORONE, Botswana - Recent developments increasingly point to a Botswana government getting weary of the economic meltdown in Zimbabwe. From the recently introduced shoot-to-kill stray Zimbabwean cattle to suggesting Zimbabwe prison ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai blames Grace for violence
Tsvangirai blames Grace for violence
HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai (pictured) says President Robert Mugabe’s controversial wife Grace is inciting violence through the many inflammatory statements that she is making on her countrywide rallies. Addressing ...
READ MORE
Panic in Zimbabwe regime as Chineses loot economy
Robert Mugabe’s family rejects Mnangagwa as successor
Want to buy lunch, clothes, phone cards? Ask
Russia Deploys Advanced Air-defense Missiles to Syria as
Is Mnangagwa the ultimate survivor, or is he
Zanu-PF Succession Dispute Burdening Zimbabwe Economy
Appealing to Zimbabwe’s ‘forgotten’ rural areas, Maxwell Shumba
Protests planned for Kasukuwere’s son studying in Wales
Zimbabwe Economic Meltdown Worrying Botswana
Tsvangirai blames Grace for violence

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News