News Ticker

Malema says Robert Mugabe must go

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Main News, Politics 0

“They are a group of cowards, those comrades in Zanu-PF. To be scared to say to an old man like president Mugabe, ‘Please, with due respect, let go!”

JULIUS MALEMA says ‘out of love’ that President Robert Mugabe is so old ‘he can’t even control a spade’.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) labelled “comrades in the Zanu PF” cowards for failing to remove Mugabe.

He said Mugabe can’t even control a spade, and “must let go”. He said the Zimbabwean ruler, who’s been in power for nearly 37 years, is ruining his own legacy by “overstaying”.

“We say this out of love,” said the EFF leader, adding that Mugabe was not doing justice to the “African revolution project” by clinging to power for as long as possible. He added there were many capable leaders in the ruling Zanu PF who could take over from “Grandpa” Mugabe.

“Zimbabwe’s situation is bad. President Mugabe can’t even control a spade. That’s how old he is. He’s no longer capable of discharging his responsibilities. We don’t hate the man. They can respond and insult us.

“They are a group of cowards, those comrades in Zanu-PF. To be scared to say to an old man like president Mugabe, ‘Please, with due respect, let go!’

“President Mugabe must let go! The legacy of the land question … we will carry it. We are following in his footsteps. We are proud of the actions he has taken. But his overstay is not doing justice on the African revolution project. He is destroying his own legacy. It’s bad.”

Mugabe has indicated that he intends to stand for re-election in 2018.

Related Posts
Mujuru courts Mnangagwa’s supporters
Mujuru courts Mnangagwa’s supporters
HARARE - Former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) is open to the idea of working together with disaffected supporters of embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, if this ...
READ MORE
SADC may soon have own standby force – report
SADC may soon have own standby force – report
Cape Town – A Southern African Development Community (SADC) standby force could soon be a reality, as a Special Forces planning conference in Kariba, Zimbabwe looks into the final logistics ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans Speak Out on Alleged Mugabe Health Woes
Zimbabweans Speak Out on Alleged Mugabe Health Woes
HARARE—Rumors about President Robert Mugabe's state of health and sharp reactions by Zanu PF and presidential spokesman, George Charamba, have set the social and mainstream media on fire. Some Zimbabweans are ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa is Zanu PF’s future
Mnangagwa is Zanu PF’s future
HARARE - Disgruntled war veterans have reiterated their strong belief that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the only senior official within the warring Zanu PF with the right balance of ...
READ MORE
‘Don’t kill people’ – Moyo warns Mnangagwa allies
‘Don’t kill people’ – Moyo warns Mnangagwa allies
HARARE - Outspoken Information minister Jonathan Moyo has cautioned Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's backers not to 'spill blood' but they should engage the electorate. Information minister Jonathan Moyo has cautioned Vice ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe speaks to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa while Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and Secretary for Commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere looks on at Women's league National Assembly meeting in Harare yesterday. Picture by Justin Mutenda
Master of divide and rule: Robert Mugabe plays G40 against Lacoste again
On September 7, 2016, President Robert Mugabe had Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere hanging by the skin of his teeth after he confronted him on allegations of selling land meant ...
READ MORE
No timeline for People First launch
No timeline for People First launch
HARARE - The People First (PF) movement bringing together former and current Zanu (PF) members loyal to Joice Mujuru does not have a timeline to transform into a political party, ...
READ MORE
Alcohol Abuse Devastating Zimbabwe Families
Alcohol Abuse Devastating Zimbabwe Families
A minister of religion, Reverand Ray Motsi says Zimbabwe is grappling with alcohol abuse, which is devastating some families. Reacting to a statement issued by the Botswana government to increase levies ...
READ MORE
Mujuru says she rejects expulsion from Zanu PF
Mujuru says she rejects expulsion from Zanu PF
FORMER vice president Joice Mujuru on Thursday said she would fight her expulsion from the ruling Zanu-PF party after falling out with President Robert Mugabe. Mujuru, who was previously tipped as ...
READ MORE
Challenges for the Tsvangirai brand
Challenges for the Tsvangirai brand
THERE is no suggestion that Morgan Tsvangirai is taking the entry of veteran politician and former ZANU-PF and national vice president, Joice Mujuru, into opposition politics as a personal concern. By ...
READ MORE
Mujuru courts Mnangagwa’s supporters
SADC may soon have own standby force –
Zimbabweans Speak Out on Alleged Mugabe Health Woes
Mnangagwa is Zanu PF’s future
‘Don’t kill people’ – Moyo warns Mnangagwa allies
Master of divide and rule: Robert Mugabe plays
No timeline for People First launch
Alcohol Abuse Devastating Zimbabwe Families
Mujuru says she rejects expulsion from Zanu PF
Challenges for the Tsvangirai brand

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News