Jonathan Moyo is a former CIO operative- Econet boss says

21st January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 0

Econet boss Strive Masiyiwa said he did not trust former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo and publisher Ibbo Mandaza because they were former Central Intelligence Organisation operatives.

He did not say how he knew this.

“Their interests are not the Zimbabwean people, but rather themselves,” he told United States ambassador to South Africa Eric Bost.

Masiyiwa who met the ambassador on 17 January2008, just a few days before Simba Makoni broke off from the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front to contest Robert Mugabe in the presidential elections said he did not believe that Makoni had the courage to stand against Mugabe.

They were discussing the proposed “Third Force”, which Masiyiwa said was being pushed by Jonathan Moyo who was an independent Member of Parliament at the time.

He said that if Makoni could be persuaded to run for president, this would be a positive development because he was sober, intelligent and was the best ZANU-PF had to offer at that stage. – The Insider

