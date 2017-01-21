Jonathan Moyo is a former CIO operative- Econet boss says

Econet boss Strive Masiyiwa said he did not trust former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo and publisher Ibbo Mandaza because they were former Central Intelligence Organisation operatives.
He did not say how he knew this.
“Their interests are not the Zimbabwean people, but rather themselves,” he told United States ambassador to South Africa Eric Bost.
Masiyiwa who met the ambassador on 17 January2008, just a few days before Simba Makoni broke off from the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front to contest Robert Mugabe in the presidential elections said he did not believe that Makoni had the courage to stand against Mugabe.
They were discussing the proposed “Third Force”, which Masiyiwa said was being pushed by Jonathan Moyo who was an independent Member of Parliament at the time.
He said that if Makoni could be persuaded to run for president, this would be a positive development because he was sober, intelligent and was the best ZANU-PF had to offer at that stage. – The Insider
THE strife-torn ruling ZANU-PF party is headed for a crunch December annual conference at which factional foes are expected to amplify their conflict over the succession of President Robert Mugabe, ...
HARARE—A group calling for the resignation of President Robert Mugabe says they will intensity their campaign this year.
Charles Nyoni of Occupy Africa Unity Square, led by abducted political activist Itai ...
Zimbabwe's former Education minister, and human rights lawyer, David Coltart has warned of a potential "increasingly hostile response from President Robert Mugabe's regime", including the use of the military and ...
HARARE – The mysterious fire at Harare controversial businessman Phillip Chiyangwa’s famous multi-million dollar luxurious Borrowdale mansion was a result of ritual act that took a horrible dramatic turn, thezimbabwenewslive ...
Hardly two weeks after its inaugural congress, the MDC-T breakaway People’s Democratic Party, has developed internal fissures with deputy secretary general, Tongai Matutu, saying there are problems in the party ...
HARARE - Disaffected Zanu PF stalwarts are cranking up the pressure on President Robert Mugabe, with former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa alleging that the nonagenarian worsened the anarchy devouring ...
Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]
BUDAPEST – Marcelo Cake-Baly came to study in Hungary from wartorn Guinea-Bissau in 1976, and has been working as a tram driver in Budapest for over a decade despite being a trained economist. Now, at the […]
Drake has upset his fans in the UK after postponing the opening dates of his upcoming tour. The first three dates of the One Dance rapper’s 35-date trek have been unexpectedly pushed back, prompting fans […]
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]