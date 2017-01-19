News Ticker

Mnangagwa Allies Snub Mphoko Rally

19th January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Politics 0

MASVINGO,– AS factional politics continue to rock the Zanu PF campaign ahead of this weekend’s Bikita West by-election, perceived allies of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday boycotted Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s rally at Nyika Growth Point.

Mphoko was in the area to try and garner support for party candidate Beauty Chabaya but was met with a low turn-out which could not even be boosted by the hiring of popular Dendera music chanter Sulumani Chimbetu to perform at the event.

The boycott was allegedly sponsored by youths aligned to Mnangagwa’s so-called Team Lacoste who felt Mphoko’s visit to the area countered similar efforts placed by Mnangagwa earlier during the month.

“We know what these factionalists are trying to do and for that, we are not attending that rally. How could he (Mphoko) make a visit for the same cause after his companion has done the same in a short while? What is he trying to prove?” a Zanu PF youth was overheard saying before the rally.

Mphoko, it has further been said, failed to pull half the crowed Mnangagwa had on his visit.

Angry Team Lacoste loyalists have threatened a “bhora musango” opting to vote for Zim PF candidate, Kudakwashe Gopo who they say is a person they have seen his growth in the revolutionary party.

Reports however say factional wars ahead of the poll emerged on the primary elections when the G40 faction allegedly rigged in favour of Chabaya at the expense of Team Lacoste’s preferred candidate, Elias Musakwa.

During the recently held Bikita rally, Mnangagwa confirmed he did not know Chabaya until Zanu PF Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere brought her name forward as their candidate for the by-election.

“The plan by G40 is to get Chabaya in power and later on pass on the button for Jeppy Jaboon who is out of favour in his constituency in 2018. In return, Chabaya has been promised a sit in the women’s quarter.

“It is also the sole reason why Jeppy is supporting Chabaya a lot so that he also becomes visible in the constituency in preparation for 2018. So basically, all this happening has angered a lot of youths who are against G40 politicking antics and thus agreeing not to attend Mphoko rally,” added a senior Zanu PF official.

Zanu PF Chief Whip, Lovemore Matuke however said Mphoko’s visit was fruitful in boosting support for Chabaya.

“This has been a successful event for us in the province because it has amplified our campaign for the oncoming election. Those who are talking bad about this event are destroyers who do not want to see us prosper as a party but we will soldier on as we have always done,” said Matuke.

Added Zanu PF candidate for Bikita West by-election, “All they are saying about me is opposition propaganda. No one stands competition against me.”

In his address, Mphoko however pleaded with locals to vote for the Zanu PF candidate but avoided making any post-election promises for fear of being labelled a liar.

“I do not have much to say today but just to say please vote for Chabaya. I will also not give any electoral promises as that would make people label me a liar,” Mphoko said before turning to addressing people in Ndebele which many attendants said could not understand.

The Bikita West by-election seeks to replace Munyaradzi Kereke who was jailed for rape.

Six candidates are lined up to battle for the vacant seat.

They are Zanu PF’s Chabaya, Kudakwashe Gopo (Zim PF), Madock Chivasa (NCA), Tanyaradzwa Makumbo (PDZ), Heya Shoko (Independent) and Innocent Muzvimbiri (Independent).

Related Posts
Fresh embezzlement allegations against Prof Moyo emerges
Fresh embezzlement allegations against Prof Moyo emerges
THE Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has reportedly deployed an investigation team to Tsholotsho district to find out if Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured) ...
READ MORE
‘Mugabe’s Zanu PF on way down’
‘Mugabe’s Zanu PF on way down’
HARARE - Zanu PF is hanging on the edge of the precipice, with more of its bigwigs and supporters set to defect to the opposition ranks ahead of the country's ...
READ MORE
ZANU PF on the brink of disintegration as vicious infighting takes toll
ZANU PF on the brink of disintegration as vicious infighting takes toll
Harare - The marquees have been set up, the roads resurfaced and the WiFi is ready - but proceedings at President Robert Mugabe's ruling party conference this week could be ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s wife fundraising dinner makes $4.2m
Robert Mugabe’s wife fundraising dinner makes $4.2m
Harare - Grace Mugabe's confident speech obviously worked because business people attended it dug deep to hand over a whopping $4.2m, according to state media. No matter that there's no ...
READ MORE
Mutsvangwa savages Robert Mugabe again
Mutsvangwa savages Robert Mugabe again
OUTSPOKEN war veterans’ leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa has lashed out at President Robert Mugabe for allegedly plundering State resources trying to settle “senseless apostolic sect disputes” and allowing his hangers-on, led ...
READ MORE
‘Tsvangirai will crush Robert Mugabe’
‘Tsvangirai will crush Robert Mugabe’
HARARE - Newly-elected Norton legislator Temba Mliswa says a grand opposition coalition led by indomitable MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai and including war veterans, will beat President Robert Mugabe and his ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s ruling class riches fuelled by diamonds
Zimbabwe’s ruling class riches fuelled by diamonds
Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe got the world angry in March when he used his birthday interview with state TV to say his country produced $15 billion diamonds in six years, ...
READ MORE
No timeline for People First launch
No timeline for People First launch
HARARE - The People First (PF) movement bringing together former and current Zanu (PF) members loyal to Joice Mujuru does not have a timeline to transform into a political party, ...
READ MORE
‘They killed my husband’ – Mujuru
‘They killed my husband’ – Mujuru
As mystery continues to surround the death of liberation war icon General Solomon Mujuru in an inferno at his Beatrice farm in 2011, his widow and former vice president, Joice ...
READ MORE
Images of Itai Dzamara being tortured in captivity released by family
Images of Itai Dzamara being tortured in captivity released by family
HARARE  – Partson Dzamara, younger brother to missing pro-democracy activist Itai Dzamara, has made startling claims he now knew of his older sibling’s whereabouts and has gone further to release ...
READ MORE
Fresh embezzlement allegations against Prof Moyo emerges
‘Mugabe’s Zanu PF on way down’
ZANU PF on the brink of disintegration as
Robert Mugabe’s wife fundraising dinner makes $4.2m
Mutsvangwa savages Robert Mugabe again
‘Tsvangirai will crush Robert Mugabe’
Zimbabwe’s ruling class riches fuelled by diamonds
No timeline for People First launch
‘They killed my husband’ – Mujuru
Images of Itai Dzamara being tortured in captivity

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News