News Ticker

Bikita West: ‘Police Turn Zanu PF Commissars’

19th January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Politics 0

Harare,– A top pro-democracy group has accused Zimbabwean police of abandoning their constitutional duties and turning themselves into Zanu PF political “commissars” ahead of this weekend’s Bikita West by-election.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) said Tuesday the parliamentary by-election has been marred by violence and other acts of intimidation allegedly perpetrated by Zanu PF activists while police watched.

“What has worsened the situation is the partisan conduct of law enforcement agents who have turned themselves into political commissars for the ruling party against the dictates of the country’s supreme law,” said the group in a statement.

“The result has been victimization and threats to opposition activists who have for long failed to get redress in the event of them being attacked or threatened.”

Added the group: “CIZC implores law enforcement agents to desist from serving partisan interests as their partisan conduct has allowed ruling party activists to act above the law.

“We further call upon ruling party politicians to desist from making reckless statements that have the potential of fuelling violence and hatred in communities.”

The Bikita West by-election will see six candidates compete for a seat that was left vacant following the 10 year jail term imposed on then sitting MP Munyaradzi Kereke for raping his niece.

Stakes have been raised by the entry of ZimPF candidate Kudakwashe Gopo with fears Joice Mujuru’s party could spring a surprise and snatch the seat from Zanu PF control.

Zanu PF top leaders among them Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko have visited the area to campaign for party candidate Beauty Chabaya.

The other candidates vying for the seat are Madock Chivasa of National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Tanyaradzwa Terrence Makumbo of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), two independent candidates Heya Shoko and Innocent Muzvimbiri.

Related Posts
All-out war in Zanu PF
All-out war in Zanu PF
HARARE - As Zanu PF’s deadly factional and succession wars continue to rage on, President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, has launched a blistering attack on party secretary for administration ...
READ MORE
Tensions grips Zanu PF as succession battles takes toll
Tensions grips Zanu PF as succession battles takes toll
TENSION has reportedly gripped the Zanu PF government after daring burglars broke into Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Justice ministry offices at the New Government Complex in Harare on Tuesday night, ...
READ MORE
Threat to Robert Mugabe lies in Zanu (PF)
Threat to Robert Mugabe lies in Zanu (PF)
FOR 13 years the biggest threat to Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s grip on power came from an opposition party that grew out of the country’s labour unions. Now he is ...
READ MORE
Prof Moyo savages ‘Mnangagwa successionists’ on Twitter
Prof Moyo savages ‘Mnangagwa successionists’ on Twitter
Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo has taken to microblogging site, Twitter to attack people he described as “shocking self-styled pro VP Mnangagwa successionists” whom he accused of “reproducing Gamatox epithets against ...
READ MORE
Bona Mugabe husband’s plum Air Zimbabwe job saga deepens
Bona Mugabe husband’s plum Air Zimbabwe job saga deepens
Struggling Air Zimbabwe’s shock appointment of Bona Mugabe’s husband as chief operating officer (COO) has been described as unusual by a human resources expert as the process took less than ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe, Swaziland, are Africa’s most unfree
Zimbabwe, Swaziland, are Africa’s most unfree
Johannebsurg - Satisfaction with democracy remains elusive, as just 51 percent of citizens surveyed in 28 African countries believed their country was a full democracy, or one with just a ...
READ MORE
Time People First regrouped: Analysts
Time People First regrouped: Analysts
The death of former Energy minister, Ambassador Amos Midzi provided an opportunity for former Vice-President Joice Mujuru to bring together all her loyalists and map the way forward to revive ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF faction plots anti-Mnangagwa demo
Zanu PF faction plots anti-Mnangagwa demo
A rival Zanu PF faction is plotting public protests against Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as he continues to feel the political heat following his remarks that the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe hit by food crisis, struggles with drought
Zimbabwe hit by food crisis, struggles with drought
MUTARE, Zimbabwe (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Elliot Nzarayebani, a farmer in Zimunya, a small community near Mutare city, expects to have to rely on food handouts due to the drought ...
READ MORE
‘I would rather die than rejoin Zanu PF’
‘I would rather die than rejoin Zanu PF’
HARARE - Former Zanu PF senior official Didymus Mutasa says he would “rather die than rejoin” President Robert Mugabe’s warring governing party as has been “maliciously speculated” on social media ...
READ MORE
All-out war in Zanu PF
Tensions grips Zanu PF as succession battles takes
Threat to Robert Mugabe lies in Zanu (PF)
Prof Moyo savages ‘Mnangagwa successionists’ on Twitter
Bona Mugabe husband’s plum Air Zimbabwe job saga
Zimbabwe, Swaziland, are Africa’s most unfree
Time People First regrouped: Analysts
Zanu PF faction plots anti-Mnangagwa demo
Zimbabwe hit by food crisis, struggles with drought
‘I would rather die than rejoin Zanu PF’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News