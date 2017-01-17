Tsvangirai begins national tour to ask supporters their views about proposed coalition

Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai will kick off a national tour this Friday with one of the key issues being to find out the people’s views on the proposed coalition ahead of next year’s elections.

He will kick off the tour in Matebeleland South and will proceed to Matebeleland North, Bulawayo, Midlands , Masvingo and the remainder of the provinces.

Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said: “This is a highly interactive tour where he shall be meeting ordinary people, party structures as well as opinion leaders in the country provinces to hear them out on the crisis facing the country as well as other national issues, alliance building being key among them.”

Tsvangirai has been given the mandate by his party’s national council to negotiate any coalition but under strict conditions.

One of the conditions is that the parties must agree to field one presidential candidate, one parliamentary candidate and one local government candidate for each contested seat.

The presidential candidate must be selected on the basis of the best individual who can win an election for the coalition against President Robert Mugabe.

The party, which based on past performance and/or other factors, is the strongest electorally in a given constituency must field the candidate for the coalition which literally means that most of the candidates must be from Tsvangirai’s party.