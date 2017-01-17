News Ticker

Tsvangirai begins national tour to ask supporters their views about proposed coalition

17th January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Politics 0

Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai will kick off a national tour this Friday with one of the key issues being to find out the people’s views on the proposed coalition ahead of next year’s elections.

He will kick off the tour in Matebeleland South and will proceed to Matebeleland North, Bulawayo, Midlands , Masvingo and the remainder of the provinces.

Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said: “This is a highly interactive tour where he shall be meeting ordinary people, party structures as well as opinion leaders in the country provinces  to hear them out on the crisis facing the country as well as other national issues, alliance building being  key among them.”

Tsvangirai has been given the mandate by his party’s national council to negotiate any coalition but under strict conditions.

One of the conditions is that the parties must agree to field one presidential candidate, one parliamentary candidate and one local government candidate for each contested seat.

The presidential candidate must be selected on the basis of the best individual who can win an election for the coalition against President Robert Mugabe.

The party, which based on past performance and/or other factors, is the strongest electorally in a given constituency must field the candidate for the coalition which literally means that most of the candidates must be from Tsvangirai’s party.

Related Posts
MDC-T, Mutasa evasive over rigging secrets
MDC-T, Mutasa evasive over rigging secrets
Former state security minister Didymus Mutasa and MDC-T are skirting the issue of whether or not they have shared secrets on vote rigging that the former promised to share with ...
READ MORE
It’s game on: War veterans throws gauntlet at Robert Mugabe
It’s game on: War veterans throws gauntlet at Robert Mugabe
WAR veterans have vowed to go down fighting, saying they were coalescing to come up with a “strategic response” to President Robert Mugabe’s public tongue lashing last Thursday, NewsDay has ...
READ MORE
Mswati’s SADC role raises serious legal problem
Mswati’s SADC role raises serious legal problem
Cape Town - The Southern African Development Community felt it was not its place to block Swaziland’s King Mswati III’s election as deputy chairman of the regional bloc as it ...
READ MORE
Mugabe orders by-election in Joyce Mujuru’s constituency
Mugabe orders by-election in Joyce Mujuru’s constituency
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe has ordered that new elections be held for Mt Darwin West and Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituencies after they fell vacant. The Mt Darwin West constituency fell vacant after ...
READ MORE
‘My cancer better than Mugabe’s misrule’
‘My cancer better than Mugabe’s misrule’
MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai is suffering from serious illness — colon cancer — but still has time to throw a jibe at President Robert Mugabe — describing his handling of ...
READ MORE
Activists in South Africa call for focus on plight of Zimbabweans
Activists in South Africa call for focus on plight of Zimbabweans
AS ZIMBABWEAN President Robert Mugabe landed in Pretoria on his first state visit to SA since 1994, activists and Zimbabwean exiles called for a focus on the issues facing the ...
READ MORE
Mutasa tears into Robert Mugabe
Mutasa tears into Robert Mugabe
HARARE - Former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa says the way President Robert Mugabe had failed to recognise the late Amos Midzi as a national hero showed that the ruling ...
READ MORE
Being a white politician in Zimbabwe – Coltart
Being a white politician in Zimbabwe – Coltart
Former Education minister David Coltart is a victim of Zanu PF politician Jonathan Moyo’s acerbic rants on social media, which always have racial undertones. BY RICHARD CHIDZA President Robert Mugabe does not ...
READ MORE
Parliament approve bill to halt sackings
Parliament approve bill to halt sackings
Harare - Zimbabwe's lower house of parliament has approved a bill making it harder to fire workers, after thousands were sacked following a controversial Supreme Court ruling in July. The state-owned ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe's Army commander General Constantine Chiwenga (L) chats with commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, during the countries 28 years Independence celebration in Harare on April 18, 2008. AFP PHOTO / Alexander JOE (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER JOE/AFP/Getty Images)
Chiwenga challenged to stop behaving like Political Commissar
HARARE - The Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party has hit back at Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, Constantine Chiwenga for allegedly meddling in party politics, adding this was ...
READ MORE
MDC-T, Mutasa evasive over rigging secrets
It’s game on: War veterans throws gauntlet at
Mswati’s SADC role raises serious legal problem
Mugabe orders by-election in Joyce Mujuru’s constituency
‘My cancer better than Mugabe’s misrule’
Activists in South Africa call for focus on
Mutasa tears into Robert Mugabe
Being a white politician in Zimbabwe – Coltart
Parliament approve bill to halt sackings
Chiwenga challenged to stop behaving like Political Commissar

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News