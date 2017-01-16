Why Jonathan Moyo wants Mugabe to hang on to power

Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo who has been at the forefront of insisting on one centre of power- meaning President Robert Mugabe- wants Mugabe to hang on because he has no chance of succeeding the ageing leader.

That was the reason given 14 years ago as the debate for Mugabe’s successor heated up just a year after Mugabe had been elected president for a six-year term.

According to a cable released by Wikileaks, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front politburo had reportedly concluded that any successor to Mugabe must meet two basic requirements: enjoy significant acceptance in all provinces, and be acceptable to the Ndebele in the South.

“The two names most frequently mentioned as presidential successors are Speaker of Parliament Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s clear favorite, and former Finance Minister Simba Makoni; but neither of them cleanly fit the bill,” the cable dispatched in July 2003 says.

“Because of his involvement in the Matebeleland massacres of the 1980s, Mnangagwa cannot pass muster with the Ndebele. In addition, he is feared and mistrusted by many ZANU-PF insiders, including his arch-rival (and former ZAN/ZANLA Commander) Solomon Mujuru, for his ruthlessness.

“For his part, Makoni is the darling of the donors, popular with the more liberal-minded, and acceptable to many in the MDC. However, he comes from Manicaland and lacks a broad constituency base in Mashonaland rural areas and is anathema to pro-Mugabe hard-liners for his commitment to reform and his conciliatory political views.”

Other potential successors worth mentioning included Defense Minister Sidney Sekeremayi, who had considerable politburo support, and retired Army General Solomon Mujuru.

“The former suffers from a reputation for personal weakness, while the latter is widely considered too rough-edged and uneducated to handle the job. In Mujuru’s case, he seems more interested in being kingmaker than the king.

“The very ambitious Minister of Information Jonathan Moyo, an Ndebele, is widely disliked in party circles. His dependence upon the patronage of Mugabe is such that he appears determined to block or delay any moves toward Mugabe’s departure, since Moyo himself is an unlikely dauphin,” the cable says.

Moyo, who was recently implicated in a scandal involving the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund, was among President Robert Mugabe’s top lieutenants who were reportedly enriching themselves way back in 2003.

Standard Chartered Bank chief executive Washington Matsaira told United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Joseph Sullivan that Mugabe’s “hawks”, Patrick Chinamasa, Joseph Made, Ignatius Chombo and Jonathan Moyo were either enriching themselves by accessing United States dollars at the much lower official rate or were unwilling to press Mugabe to make a change.

Shortly thereafter Moyo was among the list of top government officials who had acquired multiple farms. He had three, according the list released as the Land Audit Hall of Shame.

Others named as multiple farm owners were Ibbo Mandaza and Mutumwa Mawere.

Mandaza had five farms but he had purchased all of them. Mawere had two.

Chombo, Joram Gumbo, Josiah Hungwe, Brig. Kanhanga, Elliot Manyika, Kembo Mohadi and his wife, Sabina Mugabe, Boniface Shamu, and Wayne Bvudzijena had two farms each.

Those with three farms were Obert Mpofu, Saviour Kasukuwere, Perence Shiri and Moyo.

Shuvai Mahofa had four, while Peter Chanetsa, who died recently, had five.

Christopher Chingosho who was the provincial administrator for Mashonaland East but is now Deputy Minister of Local government had seven farms.

– Insider