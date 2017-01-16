News Ticker

Why Jonathan Moyo wants Mugabe to hang on to power

16th January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 0

Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo who has been at the forefront of insisting on one centre of power- meaning President Robert Mugabe- wants Mugabe to hang on because he has no chance of succeeding the ageing leader.

That was the reason given 14 years ago as the debate for Mugabe’s successor heated up just a year after Mugabe had been elected president for a six-year term.

According to a cable released by Wikileaks, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front politburo had reportedly concluded that any successor to Mugabe must meet two basic requirements: enjoy significant acceptance in all provinces, and be acceptable to the Ndebele in the South.

“The two names most frequently mentioned as presidential successors are Speaker of Parliament Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s clear favorite, and former Finance Minister Simba Makoni; but neither of them cleanly fit the bill,” the cable dispatched in July 2003 says.

“Because of his involvement in the Matebeleland massacres of the 1980s, Mnangagwa cannot pass muster with the Ndebele. In addition, he is feared and mistrusted by many ZANU-PF insiders, including his arch-rival (and former ZAN/ZANLA Commander) Solomon Mujuru, for his ruthlessness.

“For his part, Makoni is the darling of the donors, popular with the more liberal-minded, and acceptable to many in the MDC. However, he comes from Manicaland and lacks a broad constituency base in Mashonaland rural areas and is anathema to pro-Mugabe hard-liners for his commitment to reform and his conciliatory political views.”

Other potential successors worth mentioning included Defense Minister Sidney Sekeremayi, who had considerable politburo support, and retired Army General Solomon Mujuru.

“The former suffers from a reputation for personal weakness, while the latter is widely considered too rough-edged and uneducated to handle the job. In Mujuru’s case, he seems more interested in being kingmaker than the king.

“The very ambitious Minister of Information Jonathan Moyo, an Ndebele, is widely disliked in party circles. His dependence upon the patronage of Mugabe is such that he appears determined to block or delay any moves toward Mugabe’s departure, since Moyo himself is an unlikely dauphin,” the cable says.

Moyo, who was recently implicated in a scandal involving the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund, was among President Robert Mugabe’s top lieutenants who were reportedly enriching themselves way back in 2003.

Standard Chartered Bank chief executive  Washington Matsaira told United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Joseph Sullivan that Mugabe’s “hawks”, Patrick Chinamasa,  Joseph Made, Ignatius Chombo and Jonathan Moyo were either enriching themselves by accessing United States dollars at the much lower official rate or were unwilling to press Mugabe to make a change.

Shortly thereafter Moyo was among the list of top government officials who had acquired multiple farms. He had three, according the list released as the Land Audit Hall of Shame.

Others named as multiple farm owners were Ibbo Mandaza and Mutumwa Mawere.

Mandaza had five farms but he had purchased all of them. Mawere had two.

Chombo,  Joram Gumbo, Josiah Hungwe, Brig. Kanhanga,  Elliot Manyika, Kembo Mohadi and his wife, Sabina Mugabe, Boniface Shamu, and Wayne Bvudzijena had two farms each.

Those with three farms were Obert Mpofu, Saviour Kasukuwere, Perence Shiri and Moyo.

Shuvai Mahofa had four, while Peter Chanetsa, who died recently, had five.

Christopher Chingosho who was the provincial administrator for Mashonaland East but is now Deputy Minister of Local government had seven farms.

– Insider

Related Posts
Gono property attached over salary debt
Gono property attached over salary debt
FORMER Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono recently had his property attached by the Messenger of Court over $22 000 owed to his former finance manager identified as ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s cabinet ministers in ugly public tiffs
Robert Mugabe’s cabinet ministers in ugly public tiffs
The rift in President Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet over the indigenisation policy escalated yesterday after Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo leapt into the defence of Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao following a ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF rolls out dirty 2018 strategy
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF rolls out dirty 2018 strategy
ZANU PF has begun rolling out its dirty grand plan to systematically reclaim control of local authorities led by the MDC-T, while making bogus promises ahead of the 2018 general ...
READ MORE
Mugabe, Go Hang If You Feel Insulted: Lumumba
Mugabe, Go Hang If You Feel Insulted: Lumumba
FORMER Zanu PF activist William Gerald Mutumanje, also known as Acie Lumumba (pictured), yesterday shocked the court when he repeatedly dropped the “F” word while trying to demonstrate that he ...
READ MORE
‘I was trained to kill’ – Mnangagwa warns foreign investors
‘I was trained to kill’ – Mnangagwa warns foreign investors
Zibagwe — Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened unspecified action against Tongaat Hulett and Bindura Nickel corporation (BNC) accusing the two foreign-owned companies of working with those plotting to oust President ...
READ MORE
Pregnant wife busted in neighbour’s arms
Pregnant wife busted in neighbour’s arms
“I can share with you everything my wife but I can’t share you with another man!” This must be the message from a husband in Bulawayo’s Makokoba suburb who stoned his ...
READ MORE
Mutasa savages intolerant Mugabe
Mutasa savages intolerant Mugabe
HARARE - In a sensational claim that analysts say helps explain the political and economic mess that Zimbabwe finds itself in, former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa has revealed that ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Central bank governor John Mangudya
Robert Mugabe’s regime seeks parliamentary approval for bond notes as it faces legal minefield
HARARE,– Government has moved to amend the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Amendment Act through Parliament to regularise the introduction of ‘bond notes,’ a surrogate currency designed to arrest a biting ...
READ MORE
Mugabe should rule till he dies – Zanu PF
Mugabe should rule till he dies – Zanu PF
MUTARE, MANICALAND — Some Zanu PF youth in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland province say they want President Robert Mugabe to rule until he dies. Their remarks are coming at a time when some ...
READ MORE
More Mnangagwa allies face the chop
More Mnangagwa allies face the chop
HARARE - More supporters of embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa are being ruthlessly chucked out of President Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF, drilling more holes into the Midlands godfather’s mooted ...
READ MORE
Gono property attached over salary debt
Robert Mugabe’s cabinet ministers in ugly public tiffs
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF rolls out dirty 2018
Mugabe, Go Hang If You Feel Insulted: Lumumba
‘I was trained to kill’ – Mnangagwa warns
Pregnant wife busted in neighbour’s arms
Mutasa savages intolerant Mugabe
Robert Mugabe’s regime seeks parliamentary approval for bond
Mugabe should rule till he dies – Zanu
More Mnangagwa allies face the chop

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News